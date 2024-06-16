Jpost Conference in New York – Meet our speakers on the red carpet

As the Jerusalem Post held its Annual Conference in New York last week, several speakers and guests took the opportunity to discuss their work in the aftermath of October 7, the challenges Israel and the Jewish world are facing and their vision for a thriving future.

Those who joined the Jerusalem Post’s US-based Correspondent Hannah Sarisohn on the red carpet in the VIP room included:

Aleeza Ben Shalom, host, "Jewish Matchmaking" Netflix

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.)

Avichai Kahana, Director General Minister of Aliyah and Integration

David Draiman, American musician

Omer Givati, CEO, SASA Setton

Eran Zimrin, President, ELI - Israel Association for Child Protection

Olessia Kantor, Social Entrepreneur, Author, Philanthropist, & Head of Lev Esh Project

Dr. Raheli Baratz (Rix) Head of the Department for Combating Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience, World Zionist Organization

Dani Naveh, President & CEO, Development Corp for Israel/Israel Bonds

Nimrod Palmach, CEO, ISRAEL-is

Aviram Bellaishe, Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs

Eli Beer, Founder & President, United Hatzalah

Mark S. Levenson, Co-Chair, New Jersey-Israel Commission

Bracha Shilat, project leader, Israel's Next Generation

Tal Shaked Cretella, Rashi Foundation's VP for Strategy & External Relations

Chaya Yosovich, CEO, Yael Foundation

Shlomi Nahumson, CEO, IDF Widows and Orphans Organization

Terry Newman, CEO, MCC Group; Chairman, Bina Public Board of Directors

Emily Austin, social media influencer

Micky Aharonson, Director, Merit Spread Foundation

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.)

Ron Brummer, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism

Russell F. Robinson, CEO, Jewish National Fund-USA

Eilon Gilad, CEO, Belong

Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director, ISGAP

Dalia Ziada and Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs

Ori Eisenberg, Chairman, JBH-Kodcode

Adv. Ziv Magor, CEO, Alumot Or

Dan Diker, President, The Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs

David Harris, Vice Chair, ISGAP

Professor Ami Moyal, president of Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv