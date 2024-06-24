10 mind-blowing reasons Trump thinks Norway’s schools are better

Presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US "education system should be more like Norway."

But what makes Norway's education system so special? Here are ten unique and creative elements of the Norwegian education system that make it stand out:

Outdoor education adventures

Norwegian schools take learning beyond the classroom with a strong emphasis on outdoor education. Students regularly engage in activities like hiking, skiing, and camping.

This approach not only promotes physical health but also teaches environmental stewardship and a love for nature.

Comprehensive and inclusive curriculum

The curriculum in Norwegian schools is broad and inclusive, focusing on active learning, creativity, and critical thinking. Graphic depicting Norway's flag and students. (credit: Dall-E)

From reading and writing to social studies and arts, students are encouraged to explore their interests and develop their talents in a supportive environment.

Awesome apprenticeships

Vocational Education and Training (VET) in Norway is closely aligned with the job market. This dual approach ensures that students are job-ready by the time they graduate.

High standards in higher education

Norway's universities and colleges follow the Bologna Process, ensuring high academic standards and global recognition. Many programs include internships and practical learning opportunities, so students can apply their knowledge in real-world settings while still studying.

Decentralized and flexible administration

Education in Norway is decentralized, with municipalities and counties handling primary and secondary education. This allows schools to adapt to the specific needs of their communities, making the education system more flexible and responsive.

Lifelong learning for all ages

Norway offers a wide range of adult education programs, from basic skills training to advanced professional development. This commitment to lifelong learning ensures that everyone, regardless of age, has the opportunity to continue their education and improve their skills.

Student-centered learning

Norwegian education emphasizes student-centered learning, which means students are actively involved in their own learning process. This method encourages critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration, preparing students to be independent and innovative thinkers.

Tech-savvy classrooms

Technology integration is a big deal in Norwegian schools.

Digital learning platforms and resources are commonly used, helping students become tech-savvy and ready for a digital future.

No tuition fees for higher education

Higher education in Norway is free, even for international students!

This policy removes financial barriers and ensures that everyone has access to quality education without the burden of student debt.

Supportive learning environment

Teachers in Norway are highly trained and continuously improve their skills through professional development.

This ensures a high-quality learning environment where students receive the best possible education.

These elements make the Norwegian education system not just unique, but also highly effective in preparing students for life and work.

