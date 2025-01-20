Man arrested after disguising himself as rabbi to infiltrate Nashville Jewish community center

An East Tennessee man wearing a poorly made orthodox Jewish rabbi disguise was arrested after he attempted to enter a Nashville Jewish community center last Monday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced in a Thursday statement.

Travis Keith Garland, 31, reportedly arrived at the Gordon Jewish Community Center wearing an obviously apparent fake beard, fake peyot sidelocks, black clothing and a hat not common to the orthodox Jewish community, and a white silk scarf meant to emulate a talit prayer shawl.

Garland allegedly entered the building carrying his phone in a manner indicative of recording or streaming with the device, said police, and when stopped by a front desk staff member the faux Orthodox Jew demanded to speak to a rabbi.

When the faux rabbi was informed that there were no genuine rabbis at the site, Garland reportedly attempted to go past the staff member and enter the facility through an ajar security door. Travis Keith Garland (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )

Other staff members prevented Garland from continuing further, police said, until a security guard arrived. Garland allegedly continued demands to see a supposed colleague. The security guard told police that he became fearful when the intruder “started eyeing his pistol,” rousing fear that the suspect may attempt to seize the weapon.

The security guard commanded the faux rabbi to leave the facility, leading him away from his vehicle out of caution about what may be inside. A Nashville officer arrived, and Garland explained to them he was “taking part in an Internet prank.”

Goyim Defense League

The unarmed suspect was allowed to leave the premises with a warning, but after investigation by detectives and consultation with community center staff and the District Attorney’s Office, it was decided to charge Garland. Garland was arrested in Maryville on Wednesday for criminal trespassing, and a charge of assault was added on Thursday. His bond is set at $250,000.

NGO Stop Antisemitism claimed on social media that Garland was a member of the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League, a groups that has allegedly been involved in several incidents in the city.

Nashville has been the frequent target marches and protests by neo-Nazi activists and provocateurs from out of town and even from Canada. Nashville Jewish Federation CEO Rabbi Dan Horowitz said in a July Nashville City Council meeting that several groups had been visiting Nashville over that year.

Neo-Nazis heckled the city officials at that same meeting. In separate incidents, antisemitic flyers and graffiti were disseminated throughout the city, antisemitic literature was distributed by men chanting antisemitic statements, Nazi flags were hung over a major thoroughfare, and demonstrations were held in front of a local synagogue.