The King’s Music Room: Listen to King Charles’s favorite tunes

In collaboration with Apple Music, King Charles’s favorite songs were released to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, the Royal Family’s website announced.

The songs featured will highlight the king’s favorite bops from across the Commonwealth and throughout the last century.

The king’s tastes stretch from 1930s crooners to Afrobeats, as well as disco and reggae. The diverse array of artists includes Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE - some of whom the king has had the pleasure of meeting.

In one candid confession shared by the royal, King Charles admitted that he struggles to sit still when listening to Minogue’s "The Loco-Motion." Britain's King Charles III speaks with guests as he attends the annual Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House in London, Britain March 10, 2025. (credit: Aaron Chown/Reuters)

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” King Charles said. “I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

What is Commonwealth Day?

Held annually on the second Monday in March, Commonwealth Day celebrates all 56 nations under the Commonwealth.

Every year, the British monarch, as Head of the Commonwealth, releases a message to the people of the Commonwealth, setting out their thoughts on the challenges faced by member nations and the organization's achievements and strengths.

This year, King Charles spoke of the need to work together for peace and to defend human rights.

Members of the Royal Family congregated this year to attend the service ‘Together we Thrive.’ A number of musical talents featured during the event, including performances from the Masai Cultural Arts team, an African arts organization.