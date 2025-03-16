Mystery solved: Lions and monkeys discovered in Israel smuggled in via drones from Egypt, Jordan

The lion cubs and monkeys that have been discovered in Israel have reportedly been smuggled into the country via drones from Egypt and Jordan, Army Radio reported.

The report by Army Radio said that the suspected gang responsible for the smuggling had been arrested. In addition to the animals, weapons and drugs were also smuggled into the country.

Since the beginning of the month, numerous incidences of lions and monkeys being discovered throughout the country have been reported. Israel Police had reportedly been struggling to keep up with the gangs responsible for the drone smuggling.

Drones used by the gangs are inexpensive and can carry up to 60-70 kilograms - which allows for frequent use, according to reports.

Police managed to capture and arrest a drone gang that was planning another smuggling over the weekend, in an incident that included gunfire, according to Maariv. Israel Police seize illegally held monkey in Lod, March 15, 2025. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Where were the animals located?

Nearly two weeks ago, Israel Police officers located a monkey being held illegally in the Bedouin village of Bir Hadaj. Three days later, police another two monkeys and a lion cub that were held illegally in Bedouin communities in the Negev. The animals were transferred to inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for further care.

Last Wednesday, police recovered another monkey that was found in an open area near Rahat. The same day, another lion cub stranded in the Negev was rescued by police officers from the Segev Shalom police station and Border Police forces.

Last Friday, another monkey was discovered in an improvised cage in an open area near Kibbutz Mashabei Sadeh. The animal was transferred to Israel Nature and Parks Authority inspectors. Saturday then saw another lion cub found near Kafr Kassem and a monkey recovered in Lod.

Finally, on Sunday, another monkey was found in a cage in an apartment in Ramat Gan.

Yanir Yagna contributed to this report.