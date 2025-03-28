Child complains of 'monster' under bed, babysitter finds hiding man

While a monster under the bed is a common fear expressed by children looking to extend their bedtime, a babysitter in Kansas discovered that the complaint was based on more than just an overactive imagination - after she discovered on Monday a man hiding in the cramped space, Barton County Sheriff's Office confirmed this week.

Police were dispatched to the home at 10:30 p.m. on Monday night after receiving a disturbance call on Patton Road.

They were told upon arrival that the babysitter discovered a man hiding under a child’s bed while investigating it for an apparent “monster” lurking underneath.

After discovering the hiding man, an altercation broke out in which both the babysitter and child were knocked over. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect

Police later identified the suspect as Martin Villalobos Junior, a former resident of the building. Villalobos currently has a protection-from-abuse order against him.

After a day of searching, police arrested the 27-year-old suspect on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Villalobos is being held in place of a $500,000 bond.