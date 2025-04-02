Cat-sized rats plague Britain's second largest city as 17,000 tonnes of trash pile in streets

A labor strike among waste collectors has led to a major incident being declared in the United Kingdom, as 17,000 tonnes of trash have piled high in Birmingham, England’s second-largest city.

Birmingham City Council described the ongoing situation as “regrettable,” according to Sky News.

Despite the sanitary conditions of the city causing a public health concern, picket lines continue to prevent waste vehicles from accessing depots and or collecting trash.

The city’s fallout with its waste collectors stemmed from a disagreement in 2024 between the Unite union and the city. Unite alleged that some members may be left £8000 (approximately NIS 38,300) worse off annually as a result of new contracts being distributed.

“Birmingham council could easily resolve this dispute but instead, it seems hellbent on imposing its plan of demotions and pay cuts at all costs,” said Sharon Graham, secretary of Unite the Union, in a statement on Monday. “If that involves spending far more than it would cost to resolve the strike fairly, they don’t seem to care.”

In 2024, tensions ignited over the city’s ban on overtime, large issuance of paycuts and decision to eliminate the waste collection role, according to CNN. Similar disputes arose in 2017.

The city said in a statement that “all workers have been offered alternative employment at the same pay, driver training or voluntary redundancy.” A woman walks past a pile of rubbish as refuse workers strike over job losses in Birmingham, Britain September 12, 2017. (credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)

“It’s regrettable that we have had to take this step, but we cannot tolerate a situation that is causing harm and distress to communities across Birmingham,” John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council, said in a statement.

The strike, which began on March 11, has already had a significant impact on the local population, account to The Mirror. Residents of some Birmingham boroughs have complained they are experiencing greater issues with rodents than ever before.

What are the consequences of living in a city flooded with trash?

Some car owners have reportedly been left out of pocket as the rats have chewed through expensive cables and other essential materials.

Kim Blakeman told The Mirror: “The rats are huge - they are like small cats and their tails are really chunky. They are in and out of our recycling bins, and since HS2 has started across the road we’ve had more of an influx. The council don’t bother litter picking our road anymore. People fly-tip, it’s a perfect nesting site and the rats come and feed in our bins. We as neighbours collectively had to take our rubbish to the tip last week as the bin men won’t.

“The litter from HS2 is blowing over the road into our gardens. They are moving so much dirt and it should be dampened down but it’s not. I refuse to clean my windows now because they keep getting dirty. You can see rats jumping out of cars. I opened my bonnet last week and found a load of rat droppings inside.”

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s getting grim, I see a rat pretty much daily now, they are absolutely everywhere. They are eating through our cars, getting into our bins and it can’t be good for all the children around here. It’s a health hazard. The fly-tipping is getting out of hand too, which doesn’t help the rat issue, it’s just an embarrassing situation for a major city.”

The presence of these rodents may pose a genuine health risk, according to information provided by the British government’s Health and Safety Executive. While issues of cases are almost non-existent in Britain, exposure to rats brings about the risk of a type of Leptospirosis called Weil's Disease.

Weil's disease is contracted from the urine of infected rats. The bacteria can enter the body through cuts and scratches or through the lining of the mouth, throat and eyes after contact with infected urine or contaminated water.

The disease can start with flu-like symptoms of a headache or muscle pains - but more severe cases can lead to meningitis, kidney failure and even death.

Grahame Turner, technical manager at the National Pest Technicians Association, told Sky News, "This is a huge public health danger, and what we're seeing in Birmingham is incredibly concerning.

"Pests like rats, mice and even squirrels are on the lookout for easy meals at this time of year, and easily accessible waste is an open invitation.