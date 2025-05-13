Taylor Swift dragged into Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal case with subpoena

Taylor Swift’s representatives told the BBC on Saturday that the 35-year-old singer was unhappy about being dragged into legal proceedings between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The representatives claimed that dragging Swift into the legal row did little more than create "tabloid clickbait."

Swift was subpoenaed to court after allegations were made that she encouraged Baldoni to accept script rewrites by Lively for the film It Ends With US.

Legal proceedings began following a sexual harassment accusation. Lively, 37, began suing Baldoni, 41, in December 2024, after she accused him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. Baldoni is currently counter-suing Lively and her husband, the actor Ryan Reynolds, on claims of civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at the IAC Building on December 09, 2024 in New York City. (credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

Baldoni, who also played a leading role in the series Jane the Virgin, claimed that he was invited to Lively’s home in 2023 to discuss changes. Present, allegedly, were Reynolds and Swift.

Taylor Swift's role in 'It Ends With Us'

Representatives for Swift said, "she was not involved in any casting or creative decision" and "never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

Despite Isabela Ferrer claiming at the New York premiere that Swift “was a helpful part of the audition,” the representatives claimed Swift’s only role was permitting a song to be used,

Swift "never set foot on the set of this movie; she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film [and] she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," they said.

They claimed the subpoena was "designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”