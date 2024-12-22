Is Justin Baldoni Jewish?: Ashkenazi heritage and Baha’i faith

Justin Baldoni, who is facing a lawsuit from actress Blake Lively over allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign, has a complex heritage that includes connections to Judaism.

While Baldoni identifies primarily as Baha’i, his mother, Sharon, is of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, tracing her roots back to Central and Eastern Europe. According to JewishUnpacked.com, Baldoni celebrated Hanukkah and Christmas during childhood to honor his grandparents’ Jewish traditions and his family’s Baha’i faith.

Baldoni’s connection to Judaism extends to his family’s history during the Holocaust. As mentioned by Jewish Journal, Baldoni once revealed, “My grandfather was in WWII, and a lot of my family was killed in the Holocaust.”

This acknowledgment emphasizes the historical significance of his Jewish ancestry despite his focus on his Baha’i faith.

According to Hey Alma, Baldoni’s public engagement with Jewish culture is limited, but he has shared stories of his family’s struggles during the war and their enduring legacy. Justin Baldoni attends the 'It Ends With Us' premiere in New York City, U.S., August 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

Genealogy records reportedly confirm Baldoni’s Ashkenazi Jewish lineage

CredibleMind reported that genealogy records confirm Baldoni’s Ashkenazi Jewish lineage, adding credibility to his heritage claims. Moreover, The Forward highlights an episode in his documentary series My Last Days where Baldoni showcased a Jewish woman facing a terminal illness.

While Baldoni did not explicitly connect the episode to his Jewish heritage, his sensitivity in portraying the subject suggests a familiarity with Jewish values and culture, as noted by The Forward.

According to InterfaithFamily.com, Baldoni has previously spoken about his upbringing, explaining that his mother converted to the Baha’i faith before meeting his father but ensured that elements of her Jewish background were present in his childhood.

This included observing traditions and holidays that reflected her Ashkenazi roots. Baldoni has also emphasized the importance of interfaith understanding, a value he attributes to his family’s diverse religious background.

Another report mentioned Baldoni's multi-faith heritage, shaping his perspective on cultural and social issues. While he does not publicly practice Judaism, his acknowledgment of his Holocaust family history and celebration of Jewish traditions point to a deep, albeit understated, connection to his Jewish ancestry.

Additionally, CredibleMind cites genealogy findings that solidify his maternal Jewish lineage, making it an undeniable part of his identity.