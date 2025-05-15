Like taking sausages from a baby: Corgi police dog caught stealing in China

Fuzai, a one-and-a-half-year-old corgi police dog, has found himself on the other side of the law after he was recorded stealing a sausage from a child during patrols, footage of the theft and Chinese media reports revealed.

Fuzai, who is the first corgi to join the police force, has been fiercely defended online despite the damning evidence against him, according to the South China Morning Post.

After sneaking a bite from a young girl’s sausage, his owner was reportedly left deeply embarrassed and tried desperately to find the parents of the child to make amends. Unable to locate them, he posted an apology online where he promised that justice would be served…instead of treats.

“Fuzai broke the rule of never taking anything from the public,” the trainer said, adding that he would train him more on food refusal.

How did Fuzai become China's first ever corgi police dog?

The young pup officially joined the force in October 2024 after his natural talents were spotted when he was only two months old. Police dog trainer Zhao Qingshuai reportedly noticed the corgi’s strong hunting instincts and drive - quickly realizing that Fuzai had a lot of potential in the police.

While Fuzai may have had a lot of potential for good, the dark side of the law has seemingly called to him for some time as he was reportedly reprimanded in January for napping on the job and urinating in his food bowl.

Fuzai’s victim has now been compensated, according to Chinese media. Trainers from the police department delivered to her two sausages, a kite, and some Fuzai-themed gifts.

“I hope both Fuzai and my daughter grow up healthy and happy. Stay strong, Fuzai,” the girl’s mother said.