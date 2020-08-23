Asteroid to come close to Earth the day before US presidential election

NASA has found that an asteroid is set to come close to Earth on November 2, the day before the US presidential elections, CNN reported Saturday.Known as 2018VP1, the asteroid was first identified back in 2018, and is estimated to have a diameter of 0.002 km (6.5 feet). While it only has a 0.41% of hitting Earth, NASA still has found potential impacts of a collision. But, due to its small size, it's unlikely to have an impact of apocalyptic proportions, CNN reported. However, the news does come amid 2020, which has been characterized by a seemingly nonstop series of disasters and conflicts. The effect the asteroid would have on the US presidential election, however, is likely negligible.