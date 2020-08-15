Australian man jumps on shark to save wife

The Sydney Morning Herald said that Chantelle Doyle, 35, was attacked by the 2 to 3 metre (6-1/2 ft to 10 ft) shark while surfing at Shelly Beach, and suffered severe lacerations to her right leg.

It quoted Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce as saying Doyle's husband jumped off his surfboard and onto the shark.

"This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach," Pearce said. "Pretty full on, really heroic."

The Herald, which did not name the husband, said Doyle was treated at the scene by bystanders and paramedics and then flown to hospital, where she was in stable condition.