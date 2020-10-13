Dinosaur skeleton auctioned off for €3 million

The skeleton of the Allosaurus dinosaur, dug up in the US state of Wyoming three years ago, went to an unnamed foreign buyer for well in excess of the €1 million starting price.

"This is a high grade specimen," said Iacopo Briano, a paleontologist who acted as a consultant to the Binoche et Giquello auction house which conducted the sale.

The specimen is unusual because it is so complete: around 70% of the bones are present, and they were found aligned with each other, making it easier to reconnect them during the restoration process.

