Former " Big Brother " contestant Tzvi Portal has been suspected of robbing thousands of shekels from a post office in Rishon LeZion, Israeli media reported on Friday.

"Big Brother" features a group of contestants, who live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Throughout the show, housemates are evicted, with the last remaining contestant winning a cash prize.

Portal, who appeared on the fourth season of the reality show nearly a decade ago, allegedly entered the post office during the Sukkot holiday and stole thousands of shekels at gunpoint, then fled the scene.

Portal was arrested on Thursday on the suspicion of his involvement in the crime.

He was remanded into custody at the Magistrate's Court in Petah Tikva, where his detention was extended by a couple of days.

Israeli shekels (credit: Courtesy)

Portal's defense attorney stated after the extension that "Portal denies these allegations, the investigation has only just started and we are waiting for the police to finish it very soon."