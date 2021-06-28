'Big Brother' launches fundraiser to help more teens flight peer bullying

The organization hopes to raise enough money through online fundraising in order to establish new activities and programs, and expand preexisting ones, in both online and offline spaces in order to assist more youth who need help.

Big Brother aims to be the first response for children and teens experiencing violence and bullying in social spaces, and works to provide both immediate assistance and long term support to young people who reach out to them. The organization aims to provide struggling teenagers with long lasting personal connections in a supportive and empowering community.

The association also conducts training workshops in schools for teachers, children, and parents who wish to create positive change, and they hope to expand these workshops into both the business sector and other informal sectors as well.

Over 1,500 requests for assistance have been directed at the organization to date, and 150 youth have received help, including an estimated 20 youth who sought help for life-threatening cases.

The association also held a special session in the Knesset for International Children's Day as just one of their many events they hold in order to raise awareness for their work.

Professional director of Big Brother Dor Lipetz commented on the the fundraising campaign, saying: "So that we can continue to increase assistance to children and youth experiencing social bullying, we need your help. We have launched a mass recruitment campaign to establish the association and its activities, so that no child is subjected to social bullying alone."

"We talk to children who are experiencing social bullying. Those who feel lonely, who feel despair, listen to them, truly, wholeheartedly. For support, reinforcement, guidance and empowerment, we are one message away."