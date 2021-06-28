The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Big Brother' launches fundraiser to help more teens flight peer bullying

To date, the organization has received more than 1,500 requests for help from teens and children experiencing bullying in both online and offline spaces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 09:03
An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The "Big Brother" association is expanding the scale of the assistance they give to children and teenagers who experience bullying, social exclusion, and isolation at the hands of their peers.
The organization hopes to raise enough money through online fundraising in order to establish new activities and programs, and expand preexisting ones, in both online and offline spaces in order to assist more youth who need help.
Big Brother aims to be the first response for children and teens experiencing violence and bullying in social spaces, and works to provide both immediate assistance and long term support to young people who reach out to them. The organization aims to provide struggling teenagers with long lasting personal connections in a supportive and empowering community.
The association also conducts training workshops in schools for teachers, children, and parents who wish to create positive change, and they hope to expand these workshops into both the business sector and other informal sectors as well.
Over 1,500 requests for assistance have been directed at the organization to date, and 150 youth have received help, including an estimated 20 youth who sought help for life-threatening cases. 
The association also held a special session in the Knesset for International Children's Day as just one of their many events they hold in order to raise awareness for their work.
Professional director of Big Brother Dor Lipetz commented on the the fundraising campaign, saying: "So that we can continue to increase assistance to children and youth experiencing social bullying, we need your help. We have launched a mass recruitment campaign to establish the association and its activities, so that no child is subjected to social bullying alone."
"We talk to children who are experiencing social bullying. Those who feel lonely, who feel despair, listen to them, truly, wholeheartedly. For support, reinforcement, guidance and empowerment, we are one message away."


Tags youth Mental Health anti-bullying bullying
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by