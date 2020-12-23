Four Santa Clauses visit Tel Aviv beach for pre-Christmas volleyball game

T'was two days before Christmas, and on the Tel Aviv beach, four Santa Clauses played volleyball, taking in the scene.That was the situation Wednesday on Tel Aviv's Gordon Beach, when four people dressed up as jolly old St. Nick stopped for a game of volleyball in the winter sun. Weather aside though, the sight of four Santa Clauses playing volleyball may seem odd, especially during the coronavirus pandemic seeing more people stay home, but according to others, it simply reflects the coastal city's outdoor culture.According to the Tel Aviv Municipality, the city's residents and visitors have begun embracing the various outdoor activities the White City has to offer, such as its beaches, promenade, scenic parks and bustling boulevards.And it seems Santa Claus is just as enamored with Tel Aviv as everyone else.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"The past year has emphasized the importance of enjoying the outdoors," the municipality's international arm Tel Aviv Global & Tourism's acting CEO Sharon Landes-Fischer said in a statement."With 320 days of sun every year, the warm climate of Tel Aviv-Jaffa lends itself perfectly to open air entertainment – even in Christmas time. Tel Aviv-Jaffa wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and we can't wait to be reunited in 2021."The four volleyball players are not the only Santa Clauses coming to towns throughout Israel.Earlier in December, Palestinian Catholic and former basketball player Issa Kassissieh took up the red robe of Kris Kringle for the third year in a row to spread Christmas joy in the Old City, with his – or rather, Santa's – house staying open in accordance with restrictions despite the Old City being labeled a COVID-19 red zone, the Catholic News reported.Back in November, Santa Claus also visited the Dead Sea, taking part in a photoshoot for the Tourism Ministry as part of an effort to help boost tourism following its losses in the COVID-19 pandemic.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.