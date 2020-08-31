Half a Paraguay lagoon turns purple as the other stays blue

The quietly flowing waters of the Cerro lagoon of Limpio, Paraguay, were painted purple after the lagoon was divided in half in order to make room for a new highway bridge, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv. The highway bridge divided the lagoon into half, while one side of the lagoon turned purple as the other remained blue. Local residents started noticing that the fish and birds began dying one after another in the lagoon. "Three months ago thousands of fish began to die, the smell was unbearable," said one of the local residents.Following the strange phenomenon, the authorities were called in to investigate why half of the divided lagoon was painted in toxic purple colors while the other remained clear. After examining the water samples that were taken by local experts, the results showed that the strange color of the water comes from the presence of heavy metals. After digging further, the authorities concluded that a nearby leather processing factory used to dump its waste waters into the lagoon. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Heavy metals are usually defined as metals with relatively high densities, atomic weights, or atomic numbers, with the most common heavy metal pollutants being arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper, nickel, lead and mercury.