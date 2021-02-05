The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

How to make an easy and cheesy pull-apart challah with pizza dip

You love challah. You love pizza. It might be time to combine these two cherished carbs together in one pan.

By SHANNON SARNA/JTA  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 04:37
Pizza (illustrative) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Pizza (illustrative)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
You love challah. You love pizza. It might be time to combine these two cherished carbs together in one pan.
If you often make big batches of challah, this recipe will be quite easy to throw together as a fun appetizer, or even an indulgent weeknight dinner. You can set aside around 1 pound of dough to make the pizza dip challah, which is about half of this recipe. But you can use any challah recipe you prefer.
If you don’t have a cast iron pan, you can use any 8- or 9-inch cake pan that you have. Make sure to grease the pan before adding the challah and dip. And if you’re worried about a mess, feel free to place the dip into an oven-safe ramekin right in the center.
Get creative and add any other pizza toppings you like — caramelized onions, chopped peppers, mushrooms, extra garlic,or even some blue cheese.
And watch our short reel on Instagram to see how I made it!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb prepared challah dough — any recipe you like
  • 1 cup canned tomato sauce
  • ½ cup ricotta cheese
  • 4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 egg, beaten for egg wash
  • Italian seasoning + flaky sea salt for topping (optional)

Directions

  1. Divide the challah dough into 8 pieces around 2.5 oz each. Roll into smooth balls.
  2. Mix cheeses together in a bowl.
  3. Spray a cast iron pan or other round 8- or 9-inch cake pan. Grease lightly with cooking spray.
  4. Place challah dough balls evenly around the perimeter of the pan. Brush with egg wash and top with Italian seasoning and sea salt if desired.
  5. Allow to rise another 20-30 minutes.
  6. Spread half of the cheese mixture in the middle of the pan. Top with tomato sauce. Spread remaining cheese mixture on top. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese if desired.
  7. Bake at 350 F. for 22-25 minutes, or until the challah is golden brown, and the pizza dip is oozing. 
  8. Allow to cool slightly before dipping. 

This article originally appeared in The Nosher.



Tags food pizza challah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by