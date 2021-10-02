The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man in ninja costume attacks US soldiers

A man dressed as a ninja last month attacked American soldiers with a sword during training at Inyokern Airport in California, wounding two.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 2, 2021 20:42
Ninja costume outfit 311 (photo credit: Creative Commons)
Ninja costume outfit 311
(photo credit: Creative Commons)
A man dressed as a ninja and armed with a sword attacked American soldiers of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during training at Inyokern Airport, north of Los Angeles, California, last month, wounding two.
A log of the incident from the Ridgecrest Police Department showed that officers responded to a report at 1:20 a.m. saying that a man "with a sword" was in the parking lot of the airfield, Sky News reported.
After a military incident report of the attack gained traction on social media, it was confirmed by the spokesman for the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, Maj. Jeff Slinker.
Boeing's Chinook Helicopter alongside the CH-53K (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)Boeing's Chinook Helicopter alongside the CH-53K (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
A staff sergeant was outside the hangar's administration building when the assailant, wearing a ninja costume, asked him, "do you know who I am? Do you know where my family is?" After the soldier replied no, the man struck his phone, knee, and leg with the sword. The soldier then ran into the building, locked the doors and called the police. The man punched and kicked the windows and doors and threw a block of asphalt through a window, hitting a captain, according to details of the report described by Sky News.
The log describes a second 911 call in which the caller said "26 spec op military members doing training at the airport. Hunkered down in a hangar wondering where help is,” Stars and Stripes reported.
After injuring two service members who were later treated at a hospital where they received stitches, the attacker escaped the scene and was arrested at another location.


