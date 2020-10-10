The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Mt. Vesuvius volcanic eruption turned man’s brain into glass

Charred wood found near the body allowed researchers to estimate that the site reached temperatures higher than 500 degrees Celsius, over 930 Fahrenheit.

By N’DEA YANCEY-BRAGG/USA TODAY/TNS  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 22:04
Chile lightning and volcano ash (photo credit: REUTERS)
Chile lightning and volcano ash
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 A team of Italian researchers has found intact brain cells of a young man who died almost 2,000 years ago during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
The man was believed to be around 20 years old when he was killed in the volcanic eruption in 79 CE. His body was found in the 1960s in Herculaneum, lying face-down on a wooden bed, buried in volcanic ash with his skull cracked and charred.
Charred wood found near the body allowed researchers to estimate that the site reached temperatures higher than 500 degrees Celsius (over 930 Fahrenheit), hot enough to ignite body fat and vaporize soft tissues.
The heat of the eruption turned the man’s brain into black glass, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year coauthored by Pier Paolo Petrone, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Naples Federico II. The extremely high temperatures from the volcano liquefied the victim’s brain which quickly cooled into shards of glass through a process called vitrification.
As the team continued to examine the vitrified brain using an electron microscope, they found intact brain cells, according to the latest findings published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. Petrone said the study found that the process of vitrification had “frozen” the man’s central nervous system and preserved it.
“The discovery of brain tissue in ancient human remains is an unusual event,” Petrone said in a statement. “But what is extremely rare is the integral preservation of neuronal structures of a 2,000-years-ago central nervous system, in our case at an unprecedented resolution.”
The archaeologists, biologists, forensic scientists, neurogeneticists and mathematicians from Naples, Milan and Rome found intact nerve cells in the spinal cord, which had also been vitrified.
Researchers plan to continue studying the remains to learn more about the vitrification process, information which could prove crucial “in the event of a possible future eruption of Vesuvius, the most dangerous volcano in the world, which looms over three million inhabitants of Naples and its surroundings,” Petrone told CNN.


Tags nature italy science Volcano
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by