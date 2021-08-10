The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu spent NIS 70k to fix air conditioner in last days as PM- report

Netanyahu contacted officials at the Prime Minister's Office and asked to replace a component called 'Chiller' in the main air conditioner at his home.

By GADI ZAIG  
AUGUST 10, 2021 02:17
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly demanded from the state during his final days as prime minister to repair his air conditioner in his private home in Caesarea, according to a report by Maariv
The report stated that he asked for it to be repaired for a cost ranging from NIS 70,000 to NIS 120,000. 
According to the report, Netanyahu contacted officials at the Prime Minister's Office and asked to replace a component called 'Chiller' in the main air conditioner at his home and according to estimates, its cost could possibly rise above NIS 100,000. In response, the state refused to pay and Netanyahu himself was forced to pay for the repair.
It was also reported that Netanyahu and his wife rarely returned to their home in Caesarea following the same malfunction in the air conditioner, and often stayed in hotels, most recently staying at the Dan Carmel Hotel in Haifa, paying 2,000 NIS for one night.
The opposition chief's office said in a news release that "the air conditioner in the Netanyahu family's home has been broken for a long time, and the family paid for the repair of the air conditioner in Caesarea from its own pocket."
Regarding where the former prime minister lives, it was officially reported last month that Netanyahu officially left Balfour after 12 years of living there. 
Before officially moving out, Netanyahu was criticized for remaining in Balfour and holding meetings there more than a month after the inauguration of the Bennett-Lapid government.


