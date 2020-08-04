The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

North Carolina bear marked with 'Trump 2020' sticker

A $5,000 reward was offered for any information on who placed a Trump campaign ad on a bear.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 4, 2020 07:19
A bear (photo credit: AP)
A bear
(photo credit: AP)
A North Carolina-based animal rights group has offered a $5,000 reward to find who is responsible for putting a "Trump 2020" sticker on a black bear's tracking tag, the organization said on Facebook.
"Whoever put these political stickers on these bears is cruel and heartless," Help Asheville Bears (HAB) wrote, noting that this is not the first occurrence. In fact, this is the second time someone placed political endorsement on a bear's tracking tag, with local news outlet the Asheville Citizen Times reported in September 2019 finding a Trump sticker on a bear's collar, though it is unknown if it is the same bear.
"HAB and our followers hope to stop and expose you. This is now the second bear this happened to, which can only mean either someone in the study is doing this or it is someone in the public. Either way, a full investigation needs to be done."
Bears are NOT Billboards! Second black bear in Asheville,NC confirmed with political sticker on tracking collar....
Posted by Help Asheville Bears-HAB on Friday, July 31, 2020

Last week, Asheville resident Shelia Chapman spotted and photographed the bear relaxing on her front porch.
"I believe this is an abhorrent practicum" Chapman told HAB, according to CNN. "These bears are already suffering enough with the heavy collars and metal ear mutilations. But to put a political sticker on the collar? No words can describe my anger and sadness."
The bear was tagged as part of a study by The North Carolina Urban/Suburban Bear Study.
Speaking to CNN, Dr. Chris DePerono, one of the researchers involved in the study, said that the researchers do not condone the political advertisement, or indeed "anyone approaching a bear for any purpose."
"Unfortunately, someone has habituated this bear to the point where it has lost its natural wariness of people, allowing this person to place the sticker on the collar," DePerno said. "The person that has helped this bear become food dependent and habituated is putting humans and the safety of the bear at risk."
Despite the unwitting endorsement, the bear is not eligible to vote in the 2020 presidential elections, CNN reported.


Tags Elections Donald Trump North Carolina animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by