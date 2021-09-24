The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ramat Gan Safari animals join the Sukkot celebrations

The animals at Ramat Gan Safari had sukkot built for them that included their favorite foods.

By Walla!  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 20:42
Dorit the porcupine at Ramat Gan Safari‏. (photo credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)
Dorit the porcupine at Ramat Gan Safari‏.
(photo credit: RAMAT GAN SAFARI)
Sukkot is celebrated by many Jews around the country and the world, but this year the safari animals are joining the celebration and sat in their own sukkot. Like every year, the keepers mark Sukkot with various enhancements for the animals that are related to the holiday.
For the fat sand rats, a medium rodent species from the mouse family, a special sukkah was built, whose schach was made from the branches of their favorite plant. In order to eat the branches, they need to put in some effort, and that effort is an important challenge for them.
For Pinhas the tapir, a sukkah was built with decorations that he could snack on.
The keepers also built a sukkah for the porcupines, Amit and Dorit, that included their favorite foods.
These types of enrichments allow the animals to enjoy the changes in their enclosures, something that makes them excited and, of course, to sniff around and eat. The changes include different foods with interesting smells that are hidden within the structure of the sukkot, and that creates stimulation and much interest. Thus, the animals are able to sharpen their senses and natural instincts.
CONSTRUCTING THE sukkah. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) CONSTRUCTING THE sukkah. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Throughout Sukkot, Ramat Gan Safari offers tours and feeding tutorials that include seeing the special enrichments.


