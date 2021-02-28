Rooster kills owner with cockfight spurs in India

A rooster participating in an illegal cockfight in India killed its owner with the bladed spurs attached to its leg, according to AFP.Sharp spurs are attached to the ankles of roosters to make them extra lethal. Cockfights normally end in death to one of the animals. The spurs caught the "groin" of the man as the rooster attempted to escape, inflicting lifethreatening injuries that eventually resulted in his death. The owner bled out before reaching the hospital. He was one of the 16 organizers of the event.The rooster was brought down to the local police station as evidence just before being promptly sent to a poultry farm.The mishap has led to a manhunt of the other 15 organizers of the cockfight, according to the report.The other organizers could be charged with manslaughter, racketeering and hosting an illegal event.Cockfighting is illegal in India, although it remains widely popular in some rural areas of the country. It becomes more popular around the festival of Sankranti.
