The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Rooster kills owner with cockfight spurs in India

The rooster was brought down to the local police station as evidence just before being promptly sent to a poultry farm.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 05:09
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba, February 15, 2017 (photo credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba, February 15, 2017
(photo credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)
A rooster participating in an illegal cockfight in India killed its owner with the bladed spurs attached to its leg, according to AFP.
Sharp spurs are attached to the ankles of roosters to make them extra lethal. Cockfights normally end in death to one of the animals.
The spurs caught the "groin" of the man as the rooster attempted to escape, inflicting lifethreatening injuries that eventually resulted in his death. The owner bled out before reaching the hospital. He was one of the 16 organizers of the event.
The rooster was brought down to the local police station as evidence just before being promptly sent to a poultry farm.
The mishap has led to a manhunt of the other 15 organizers of the cockfight, according to the report.
The other organizers could be charged with manslaughter, racketeering and hosting an illegal event.
Cockfighting is illegal in India, although it remains widely popular in some rural areas of the country. It becomes more popular around the festival of Sankranti.


Tags india death animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by