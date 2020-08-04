The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Sailors stranded on tiny Micronesian island saved by SOS sign in sand

The three men had embarked on Saturday on a 42 km trip from Poluwat to Pulap atolls, islands that are part of the Federated States of Micronesia.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 4, 2020 22:19
An Australian Army ARH-90 Tiger Helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days, August 2, 2020. Picture taken August 2, 2020. (photo credit: AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/REUTERS)
An Australian Army ARH-90 Tiger Helicopter lands on Pikelot Island in the Federated States of Micronesia where three men were found safe and healthy after missing for three days, August 2, 2020. Picture taken August 2, 2020.
(photo credit: AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/REUTERS)
Three Micronesian sailors were rescued thanks to a big SOS sign in the sand, after being stranded on a tiny island in the western Pacific for three days, according to BBC.
The three men on Sunday embarkedon a 42 km (about 26 mi) trip from Poluwat to Pulap atolls, islands that are part of the Federated States of Micronesia. At some point during their trip, their seven-meter boat ran out of fuel and strayed 200km off course, reaching the tiny (half a kilometer long,) uninhabited and heavily forested Pikelot Island.
Once the sailors didn't reach their destination as planned, the Micronesian government turned to Australian authorities and to American forces at the nearby US territory of Guam and asked for their help in locating the missing sailors.
By writing an SOS sign on the sandy beach, the stranded men managed to draw the attention of an Australian helicopter that landed on the island and provided the men with food and water, while reportedly avoiding contact in order to prevent the sailors from possibly contracting coronavirus from the Australian personnel.
According to the Australian Defense Force (ADF,) three sailors were found in "good condition" with no visible major injuries.
Shortly after, a Micronesian patrol vessel reached the island and returned the sailors home.

Australian Army soldiers launch a zodiac inflatable boat from one of HMAS Canberra's Landing Craft to deliver food and supplies to three stranded mariners following a search and rescue mission, on Pikelot Island, Micronesia August 3, 2020. (photo credit: AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/REUTERS)Australian Army soldiers launch a zodiac inflatable boat from one of HMAS Canberra's Landing Craft to deliver food and supplies to three stranded mariners following a search and rescue mission, on Pikelot Island, Micronesia August 3, 2020. (photo credit: AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/REUTERS)

Cpt. Terry Morrison of the Australian Navy said in a statement: "I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfil our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are."
The Federated States of Micronesia consist of more than 600 small islands in the western Pacific, all scattered over a massive expanse of ocean, which often leads to cases of stranded travelers. In 2016, for example, a couple got stranded on the uninhabited Micronesian island of East Fayu for a week. They, too, wrote a big SOS sign in the sand and were eventually found by the US navy.


Tags australia US Navy rescue mission
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by