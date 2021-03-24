WATCH: Baby rhino from Kansas plays 'Zoomies'

The Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita Kansas released a video of one of its newest member, a black rhinoceros called Klyde Junior.
The young rhino is three weeks old and is currently over 100 pounds.
It's hard to believe that he'll ever grow into those feet! Adult Black Rhinos weigh around 1,750-3,000 lbs. Momma Bibi...Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Tuesday, 2 March 2021
The young rhino is three weeks old and is currently over 100 pounds.
In the video, you can see the little rhino runs back and forth, spins around and springs into the air before falling on his belly.