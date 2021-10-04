A 43-year-old woman from a country in Africa submitted a request for political asylum in order to avoid being made a queen in her country against her will, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The woman said that her mother was a queen, and after her death and the sudden death of her sister, the royal title was supposed to pass on to her, Israeli media reported.

After deciding she did not want to be a queen, the woman left her country and ended up in Israel, said Israel Hayom, who also reported that her request will likely be denied according to the Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration, who told Israel Hayom that the woman can refuse to be a queen without repercussion.

ESTHER’S TRANSFORMATION begins when she steps up to her role as queen. (Pictured: Queen Mary’s Crown, (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Whoever refuses the traditional role is entitled to give an animal - a goat or sheep - and that is considered an appropriate compensation," the administration said according to Israel Hayom.