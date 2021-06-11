Worm brought back to life after 24,000 years frozen in ice

A frozen worm, trapped in ice for what is reportedly around 24,000 years, has been brought back to life, according to new research published on Monday in the journal Current Biology. Russian scientists have managed to thaw the tiny worm, which is known as the "bdelloid rotifer," which was found in the Alazeya River, located in the Russian arctic. This multicellular organism can be found in freshwater habitats worldwide.
The worm has broken a record of being the animal to survive the longest period of time in a frozen state in recorded history. Previous research reported that the "bdelloid rotifer" has been known to survive extreme colds for a few years at a time up to a decade. "The takeaway is that a multicellular organism can be frozen and stored as such for thousands of years and then return back to life - a dream of many fiction writers," said Stas Malavin of Russia's Institute of Physicochemical and Biological Problems in Soil Science, and one of the lead researchers. "Of course, the more complex the organism, the more complicated it is to keep it frozen and alive."Bdelloid rotifers may be the toughest, tiniest animal you’ve never heard of. https://t.co/p0OfKZR7yg pic.twitter.com/pZharBdSeA— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2021
What was shocking for the researchers is that even after the worm was thawed, it was still able to reproduce. Malavin states there is still a long way to go in order to understand more of these organisms.