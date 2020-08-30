The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Amir Peretz to 'Post': Israel, UAE can enjoy the fruits of the peace deal

Peace could be sustained only if it is established on the basis of the relations between the citizens of the countries.

By AMIR PERETZ  
AUGUST 30, 2020 21:03
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
‘Human beings come first” has been the fundamental principle of my public activity for decades. It is my social standpoint which naturally implicates my economic and political ideology. Moreover, my moral starting point, in matters of peace or even war, derives from this human perception.
Already in the early ’80s of the last century, I was one of the leaders of the Peace Now movement, which represented a very unpopular political position to the residents of the city of Sderot, where I served as mayor.
For years, this perspective has guided me in trying to find a way to reach a peace agreement with our Palestinian neighbors, even in days when my house and my children’s houses were consistently under fire coming from our neighbors across the border.
 During my entire life, I have held the belief that peace between us and our neighbors is a supreme moral value, because, as I stated, human beings come first. This value must trickle down to Israeli society as a whole, and the fruits of this peace must reach every part of it and also beyond our borders.
Peace could be sustained only if it is established on the basis of the relations between the citizens of the countries, when the people-to-people principle, and not only the government-to-government one, is fulfilled.
The normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which is being drafted now, is unparalleled in its importance, and it is becoming clear that in addition to its political aspects, both countries could benefit from this partnership in many aspects, such as social, science and technology.
I would like to note, with great appreciation, that during the past decade the UAE has made impressive technological progress, while placing the planning and designing of the future as a top priority. According to the country’s long-term plans, an enormous amount of resources is invested in projects that aim to reduce the economy’s reliance on petroleum and natural gas resources. Wisely, the UAE government has promoted, among others, an ambitious aerospace program and invested in research, engineering and technological infrastructures.
This innovative approach could be the basis for remarkable collaborations with Israel, which would increase the well-being of the citizens of both countries, and also be useful on an international level.
In order to maximize the economic potential that lies in the collaborations between the two countries, I have asked the experts in my ministry, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, to outline the ways in which we could cooperate in a variety of fields, such as:
1. Cleantech: joint projects of water desalination, irrigation, sustainable energy, desertification, etc.
2. Finance: R and D collaborations in cybersecurity, encryption and fintech.
3. Life Science: R and D collaborations focused on developing a vaccine or medicine for COVID-19, for cancer, and the promotion of brain and stem cell research as a cure for most of the world’s diseases.
These sectors, among many others, could benefit from the normalization agreement.
As a result of the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan in 1996, the United States president initiated the establishment of the Trilateral Industrial Development foundation, which promotes and supports collaborations in the field of applied research. I will work to create a similar but much larger foundation by the American government, together with the UAE and Israeli governments. The foundation would help researchers from Israel and the UAE, which in turn could benefit the entire world. There is enormous potential, and its implementation may be beneficial for the entire world.
Finally, I wish to quote from an article written by UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba: “As two of the Middle East’s most dynamic economies and vibrant societies, closer UAE-Israel ties will accelerate growth and innovation, expand opportunities for young people and break down long-held prejudices.
“It will help move the region beyond a troubled legacy of hostility and strife to a more hopeful destiny of peace and prosperity.”
 Inshallah and salam alaikum.
The writer is the economy and industry minister.


Tags Peace amir peretz UAE Middle East UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid coronavirus-fueled crises, the government remains dysfunctional By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Is the UAE-Israel deal a manifestation of Abraham's legacy? By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
3 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Iran, Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for 'uprising' after UAE-Israel deal
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, walks during an anti-Israel military show by Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by