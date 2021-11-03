The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Aphasia: Awareness of an invisible disability as a survival guide - opinion

“One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else’s survival guide.”

By LEORA ASHMAN  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 20:53
THE WRITER and her husband. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE WRITER and her husband.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
University of Houston Prof. Brené Brown in the field of social work has spent her career studying the topics of courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. She once said: “One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else’s survival guide.”
Just over four years ago, our family needed a survival guide, as my husband, Eitan, a wonderful husband and an amazing father to our four terrific children, at the age of 42, suffered a massive left-sided ischemic stroke in the middle of the night. He had his own property management business, was a volunteer senior paramedic and driver in Magen David Adom, a certified CrossFit trainer and someone who regularly gave Jewish classes and inspired many.
Two days later, while Eitan was still unconscious in the ICU of Hadassah Ein Kerem, we launched Koach Eitan (Strength of Eitan). Initially, it was for the sole purpose of updating everyone on Eitan’s medical status in the hospital, giving us a bit of breathing room from answering so many calls and messages from Israel and abroad.
In turn, this led us to write and learn more about strokes, the physical disabilities that can result due to stroke, and learn about the invisible disability, aphasia, which is loss of language and comprehension, due to damage in the brain.
Like many, I knew then what stroke meant, but I had nowhere near the amount of knowledge that I do now about the brain, limbs, blood flow, muscles, tendons and so much more of the human body.
Stroke. (credit: PIXABAY)Stroke. (credit: PIXABAY)
The first time I heard the word aphasia was when the doctors told us that due to Eitan’s stroke, his language center had been damaged and he had aphasia. I honestly did not know what it meant; little did I know that I was not alone. Aphasia, which is much more common than Parkinson’s, is a disorder that few know about or have much understanding of it. I remember googling it and just not being able to grasp all of the videos and definitions of what it actually meant.
I was certainly not alone.
We then realized that Koach Eitan, should become a place where we could not only update, but try and teach others as well about stroke and aphasia.
Signs of prevention are so important to know, and if one does suffer a stroke or brain injury it is also important to understand all the terms and processes of recovery.
This goes for understanding aphasia as well. If one encounters a person with aphasia, how does one communicate with said person? Aphasia affects speech but not intellect. Eitan and I have encountered many people who do not know what aphasia is. We need to have numerous different meetings and appointments (including some medical appointments, too). We have found that not too many people know what the condition is either. Now we start each meeting with this preface: Eitan has aphasia do you know what that is? Would it be ok for us to explain it before we start?
Sometimes, it would happen that we would need to explain it to people in the medical world. We understood that there was a great need to just ensure this disorder has a name, recognition and wider understanding. We started talking to groups, people in the medical field, physical therapists, interested parties and the general public.
Somewhere along the way that first year, it led to us starting Team Koach Eitan, in the Jerusalem Marathon. This year, as in every previous year, we ran with our team shirts, hoping that seeing them from the back or the front would spark curiosity and if they didn’t know who we were and what our team represents, would maybe ask a question, giving us a chance to inform them. In this way, spectators could learn, become more aware and hopefully pass that information onto others.
Even during the coronavirus pandemic, we marked an important milestone over the last year when Eitan joined me in giving a joint presentation. Meeting Eitan can help further understanding far more than words, facts and figures.
Around the world and in Israel, many are working hard to raise stroke and aphasia awareness – not only to support stroke victims and their families whose worlds have been turned upside down – but to create awareness of stroke prevention and intervention as well. It is imperative that we teach others prevention methods, warning signs, and the immediate steps to take if someone suffers a stroke.
Furthermore, it is important to know how to support and help the victims and their families through their tough challenges and journey ahead. This can only happen if we accept the task at hand to learn and then teach others.
We have taken Brown’s words to heart, because we truly believe that each and every person we speak with about these issues, we could one day, potentially, be their survival guide.
The writer is director of Koach Eitan and an activist in raising awareness about the effects of stroke and aphasia. To learn more, you can be in touch at koacheitan@gmail.com.


Tags disability Stroke Brain damage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by