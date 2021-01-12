The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Arabs: The hottest commodity on Israel's political market - opinion

Israeli Arabs have undergone a process in which their desire to influence and be part of the political game has intensified.

By YOSEPH HADDAD  
JANUARY 12, 2021 21:08
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK MANSOUR ABBAS (middle front) and members of the Arab Joint List vote in December to dissolve the Knesset.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The recent political poll by Manu Geva broadcast on Israel’s Channel 12 this week shows the Joint List emerging with only 10 mandates – meaning that the party has lost a stunning one-third of its power. The same results can be seen in a recent poll by Camil Fuchs on Israel’s Channel 13.
Both polls indicate a sharp decline for the party similar to the low voter turnout which we saw in the April 2019 election, with turnout at an all-time low (below 50%).
Other polls confirm this trend, with the Dayan Center’s poll last month revealing that the expected voter turnout for the upcoming election is exceptionally low, just 55.6% of overall voters. The results of these surveys show a new atmosphere in which political parties across a broad spectrum are intensely courting the Israeli Arab public.
In three elections in the past two years, not a single party list has had the intuition nor the foresight to appeal to the Arab sector. Aside from the fact that not a single party made an effort to ensure it had an Arab member on its list, Meretz even downgraded Issawi Frej, who easily brought in a mandate and-a-half from the Arab sector, to an inconsequential place.
However, Israeli Arabs have undergone a process in which their desire to influence and be part of the political game has intensified. The Joint List gained seats in the recent three consecutive elections from April 2019 to March 2020, reaching a peak of 15 mandates.
 In between these election campaigns, in which no government was formed, there was no time period in which the Joint List was measured by its actions, but only by its words and promises, with a very specific campaign platform and a virtually complete absence of an alternative for the Arab vote.
With the establishment of the latest government, the Joint List had its chance again to prove itself, yet nothing happened. Instead of our elected officials taking action and dealing with violence and crime, the Arab population has been dealing with one of our deadliest years yet, with 2020 registering 113 murders.
Instead of our leaders actively dealing with the coronavirus, the Arab sector was hit particularly hard while the Joint List was barely present in the sector. The mayor of the largest Arab city, Nazareth, has also attested to this in his statements about how severely the city was affected during this time.
Moreover, instead of taking a positive stance towards the Abraham Accords, from which the Arab sector has the most to gain from economic and financial ties and opportunities in the tourism industry, the MKs of the Joint List voted against it!
Meanwhile, the economic divide continues to compound itself, and the socio-economic crises deepen. Yet Israeli Arabs have discovered that despite a record number of Arab members of Knesset to represent them, they have been left behind.
This has brought about the winds of change in the Arab sector, which Mansour Abbas correctly identified when he called on his party to rethink the party line on key issues and play the political game differently by not excluding anyone and putting the interests of the Arab sector first.
Now the hottest and most sought after commodity on the market is the Arab Israeli vote. Suddenly, parties that invalidated and rejected the Arabs from the get-go are intensively courting Arab Israelis. The most surprising is the wooing that is coming from the Right. Contrary to what critics say, this is a positive step, as it renders the Arab public integral players in Israeli politics, a decisive element that may even be the tiebreaker.
All this being said, it is important to take heed: Israeli Arabs will not rush to the support of just any election campaign or political promises. The Arab public is smarter than that.
In order to create a real political alternative, actions are required: allocation of real Arab representation and the presentation of a working plan to solve the critical problems facing the Arab sector – foremost, plans to eradicate the violence and crime, but also to advance socio-economic issues and to improve education and infrastructure.
The Arab sector will not change. Israeli Arabs will not suddenly call themselves Zionists nor will they support the Nation State law. But what we can build together are bridges to bridge the socio-economic gaps in Israeli society, and work together to this end, in a partnership.
 The national fight against the coronavirus is a perfect example of how we work together constructively, Jews and Arabs, side by side in the hospitals. This is how we should be working collectively, everywhere in all arenas.
The magic word here is “cooperation.” In the past, this word did not exist in the political lexicon of the Arab parties in almost 73 years, since the establishment of the State of Israel. This is the new voice of the Arab public, this is what it wants: a true partnership. That is the only way to advance and propel the Arab sector forward.
The over 180,000 people who voted for the Joint List in the last election have abandoned it and together with tens of thousands of others, are looking for a new political home. The big question of the upcoming election is, and perhaps it will be this question that determines its outcome, who will be the true alternative for the Arab vote?

The writer is an Israeli-Arab activist and CEO of the organization Together Vouch for Each Other.


Tags Elections Israeli Arabs israeli politics arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by