The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Are you entitled to a land appreciation tax exemption?

Among the various exemptions from Land Appreciation Tax allowed by the law, we shall focus here on the most frequently used exemption.

By ETGAR KEDEM-KAUFMAN, AVI BECKER, NICOLE LEVIN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 22:33
Israeli star architect Irma Orenstein helped design the most expensive apartment ever sold in Israel (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli star architect Irma Orenstein helped design the most expensive apartment ever sold in Israel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Land Appreciation Tax (“Mas Shevach” in Hebrew), is levied on sellers of real estate in Israel on their profits from the sale. Land Appreciation Tax rates can vary between 20% to 47%. The amount of the tax depends on the type of asset being sold, the date it was purchased and the date it was sold.
It is important to note that when the seller has a high income from other sources (i.e. salary) and this income, together with the capital gains accrued in the sale, exceeds the sum of NIS 651,600 (for 2020), he may be asked to add another 3% tax (“mas yesef”) that is paid to the income tax authorities when filing his tax returns at the end of the tax year in which he sold the property.
Among the various exemptions from Land Appreciation Tax allowed by the law, we shall focus here on the most frequently used exemption – on the sale of a residential property. This exemption is, of course, not given for the sale of land or commercial property. In addition to this, the property being sold needs to be used for residential purposes. 
So, for example, if a residential apartment is being used as an office then the seller may lose the exemption.
Once it has been established that the property is indeed a residential property, the seller must meet the following prerequisites in order to obtain the exemption:
First, the seller must sell all of his rights in the residential home.
Second, the seller must be an individual (not a corporation) and an Israeli resident.
If the seller is a foreign resident, then in order to be entitled to the exemption, he must prove that he does not own a residential home in his country of residence.
As far as we know, only Russia and Belgium issue written confirmations that an individual does not own a residential home in that country. Therefore, the Israeli tax authorities have issued instructions indicating how an individual can prove that he does not own a residential home in his country of residence.
Examples include: an affidavit declaring that he does not own a residential home in his country of residence, an agreement showing that he does not own the home in which he resides, confirmation of payment of municipal taxes as a holder (not as an owner) of the home in which he resides in or an approval from the tax authorities in the country of residence, confirming that the individual has not reported income derived from rent of a residential home.
If the individual is a resident of a federal country, such as the US or Switzerland, then the individual has to ascertain that the approval he presents refers to the relevant province or state.
If a seller does not own a residential home in his country of residence, but, in addition to the residential home owned in Israel, he also owns a home in another country which is not his country of residence, he may still be entitled to the tax exemption. since in his country of residence he does not own a residential home.
Third, the residential home being sold must be the “sole residential home” owned by the “seller.”
There are several exemptions to this rule. One instance is the case of an apartment that you inherited or if you own less than 1/3 of an apartment. It is important to plan when you sell which apartment, and which exemption clause you use and when.
Consult your real estate attorney regarding any planning possibilities.
Fourth, the seller has not sold another residential home, using the same exemption, within 18 months preceding the sale of the current residential home.
If the seller has sold another residential home within 18 months preceding the current sale, using a different exemption clause, or using other reliefs, he should not be denied tax exemption for the current sale.
Fifth, the seller must own the residential home at least 18 months from the time construction was completed.
In the sale of a secondhand apartment, the 18-month period begins on the date the sales agreement is signed. If the sale is of an apartment purchased from a contractor, then the 18-month period begins at the date the building is completed.
As of 2020, the exemption is limited to a sales price of NIS 4,522,000. Any amount above that will be taxed.
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
The writers are Israeli real estate attorneys. Nicole Levin is also an expert on Israeli historic buildings.

Etgark@gmail.com; nicole@levinlawoffices.co.il; abecker@jds-law.co.il


Tags property tax israel taxes tax
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by