Being outnumbered never stopped us from winning - opinion

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, for both the good and the bad. Around the world, people are being affected by online hate and harassment in all forms and how easily it spreads. However, social media can also be used to combat hate and expose people to information that is outside of their online “echo chambers”. The same goes for hate targeting Jews, Zionists and the State of Israel.

While social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have little incentive to properly tackle hate in a serious way, as claimed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, “The company prioritized profit over public good.”

Online Israel activists should continue to spread light and truth to combat the lies. Yes, we are a minority compared to the amount of anti-Israel accounts out there, and yes, it’s often discouraging to see how much anti-Zionist and antisemitic content is being shared, but being out there and being part of the conversation is what matters the most. If we’ve learnt anything from Israel’s history, being outnumbered has never stopped us from winning.

In today’s world, filled with technology and less face-to-face interactions, people are hungry for emotion, real connection, and personal stories. This kind of content helps people see Israelis and Jews as human beings, which counters the anti-Zionist narrative that aims to depict us as foreigners in our native land. I get a lot of comments from people around the world that hear things for the first time thanks to my videos and content, and every mind we win is one step closer to a safer world for Jews, Israelis, and the world.

The latest outbreak of peace in the Middle East is also a great opportunity for us Jews and Israelis to share our experiences and stands with our neighbors. If, until a year a half ago, it was hard for us to reach Moroccans, Emiratis, Saudis, and Bahrainis, now thanks to the Abraham Accords, more Middle Easterners are open to learn about Jewish and Israeli customs, beliefs and ways of life.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

Some might see the issue of narratives on social media as a fringe issue, but when it comes to a country that still faces delegitimization campaigns like Israel, this "fight for the narrative" is an important cornerstone of Israel's national security. Social media discourse can also foster hate among millions or counter it, hence it can affect Jewish security everywhere.

2022 should be the year that more Jews and more Israelis develop a stronger presence on social media, allowing more people to get educated about our history, values and experiences. We have nothing to fear; it is the antisemites and anti-Zionists that should be afraid because justice is on our side.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world.