The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Being outnumbered never stopped us from winning - opinion

We have nothing to fear; it is the antisemites and anti-Zionists that should be afraid because justice is on our side.

By HANANYA NAFTALI
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 22:03
BDS MOVEMENT supporters protest outside the Tel Aviv venue of the Eurovision Song Contest final, in May 2019. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
BDS MOVEMENT supporters protest outside the Tel Aviv venue of the Eurovision Song Contest final, in May 2019.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Social media has become an integral part of our lives, for both the good and the bad. Around the world, people are being affected by online hate and harassment in all forms and how easily it spreads. However, social media can also be used to combat hate and expose people to information that is outside of their online “echo chambers”. The same goes for hate targeting Jews, Zionists and the State of Israel. 
While social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have little incentive to properly tackle hate in a serious way, as claimed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, “The company prioritized profit over public good.” 
Online Israel activists should continue to spread light and truth to combat the lies. Yes, we are a minority compared to the amount of anti-Israel accounts out there, and yes, it’s often discouraging to see how much anti-Zionist and antisemitic content is being shared, but being out there and being part of the conversation is what matters the most. If we’ve learnt anything from Israel’s history, being outnumbered has never stopped us from winning.
In today’s world, filled with technology and less face-to-face interactions, people are hungry for emotion, real connection, and personal stories. This kind of content helps people see Israelis and Jews as human beings, which counters the anti-Zionist narrative that aims to depict us as foreigners in our native land. I get a lot of comments from people around the world that hear things for the first time thanks to my videos and content, and every mind we win is one step closer to a safer world for Jews, Israelis, and the world. 
The latest outbreak of peace in the Middle East is also a great opportunity for us Jews and Israelis to share our experiences and stands with our neighbors. If, until a year a half ago, it was hard for us to reach Moroccans, Emiratis, Saudis, and Bahrainis, now thanks to the Abraham Accords, more Middle Easterners are open to learn about Jewish and Israeli customs, beliefs and ways of life.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Some might see the issue of narratives on social media as a fringe issue, but when it comes to a country that still faces delegitimization campaigns like Israel, this "fight for the narrative" is an important cornerstone of Israel's national security. Social media discourse can also foster hate among millions or counter it, hence it can affect Jewish security everywhere.
2022 should be the year that more Jews and more Israelis develop a stronger presence on social media, allowing more people to get educated about our history, values and experiences. We have nothing to fear; it is the antisemites and anti-Zionists that should be afraid because justice is on our side.
This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. 


Tags social media Anti-Zionism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by