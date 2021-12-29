The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is the best choice to head the Jewish Agency - opinion

The Jewish Agency has the potential to play its most important role since 1948, when it fostered the first realization of Jewish sovereignty in nearly 2,000 years.

By ROBERT SILVERMAN
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 20:54
FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM: She came to Israel as a young adult, with no Hebrew. (photo credit: FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM)
FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM: She came to Israel as a young adult, with no Hebrew.
(photo credit: FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM)
Almost no Jew can tell you what the Jewish Agency does.
Many know of the historical role that the Jewish Agency played in the last century, under David Ben-Gurion, as the proto government of the State of Israel before Independence. Many Israeli citizens are unaware that the Jewish Agency currently owns much valuable real estate around the country (including the campus of the academic institution at which I teach). Some savvy Israelis will add that the Jewish Agency supports aliyah alongside the Israeli government ministry that does this. In the US, the savvy Jew would likely say the Jewish Agency has something to do with raising money for Israel. But, pull aside the average Jew on a street in Jerusalem or New York and ask him or her, “Excuse me, do you know what the Jewish Agency does?” You will get a blank stare in return, if you are lucky.
Actually, the Jewish Agency has the potential to play its most important role since 1948, when it fostered the first realization of Jewish sovereignty in nearly 2,000 years. It should be the effective intermediary binding anew the ties between the two centers of Jews today, the United States and Israel, who account for over 85 percent of the Jews in the world. The media in both the US and Israel are full of angst ridden stories of the widening rift between American Jewry and Israel. The current role of the Jewish Agency is to begin to repair this rift and bring Jews together again to share a common ideal and the common purpose of supporting a Jewish democratic state that guarantees full equality for all of its citizens.
I have met many of the leading candidates to become the new Jewish Agency head, primarily in my former role as a US diplomat who served as political counselor at the US embassy in Israel and in other roles. I am beholden to no one but the Jewish people and I believe there is one outstanding candidate who can fulfill this critical role for the Jewish people at this time: Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. Hassan-Nahoum resonates with young Jews in America and Israel. I recently invited her to speak to my undergraduate class in Israel and saw her interactions with the students.
Hassan-Nahoum has an inspiring life story. Born in British Gibraltar to a Moroccan Jewish family and educated in the UK, she is a dynamic speaker in both Hebrew and her native English (and it doesn’t hurt that she speaks with an British accent that charms Americans) and a successful immigrant to Israel. She is a female Sephardic Jewish entrepreneur who starts businesses and NGOs.
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Identity politics are very important to Americans of all persuasions, including Jews, and Hassan-Nahoum speaks to them in ways that older Ashkenazi males cannot. She came to Israel as a young adult, with no Hebrew, as a British lawyer and with her husband. She has raised a family and achieved success in business and politics through hard work and without the help of any institutional or familial backing. Her story is exactly the kind of immigrant story that appeals to American Jews of all ages, even though it is an Israeli story of very young vintage. Young Jews, especially Jewish women, hear her tell her story and can imagine themselves reaching similar achievements.
In my career as a US diplomat, I have seen what driven individuals in the Jewish Agency can do. In 1992, when I opened the US embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, with four other Americans, there was no Israeli government presence there, but there was a Jewish Agency person on the ground before us. That guy, a Georgian Jew who had immigrated to Israel years earlier, had returned right after the fall of the USSR in late 1991 and was more effective on his own than the entire staffs of the Israeli embassies to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia that came after him. He personally facilitated the aliyah of thousands of Jews throughout the Caucasus.
The mission of facilitating the aliyah of Jews from the Soviet Union, France, Argentina, the US and elsewhere, is once again vitally important. As important as the goal of aliyah and consistent with this goal is outreach to the increasingly alienated Jewish youth in the US. The Jewish people need the most effective representative to our diaspora communities as possible, and someone who can effectively represent their voices inside the halls of government in Israel. I recently met such a person and her name is Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.
The writer is a former senior US diplomat and president of the American Foreign Service Association. He is currently a lecturer at Shalem College, managing editor of the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune, senior fellow in the Jerusalem Institute of Strategy and Security, and president of IJMA – the Inter Jewish Muslim Alliance.


Tags Jewish Agency diplomacy jews The Jewish Agency for Israel Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz-Abbas meeting makes good common sense - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
4

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
5

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by