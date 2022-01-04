The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

For the US, Israel ties are no longer main foreign policy focus - opinion

The American administration is currently focused on domestic affairs, on the potential outcome of its semi-overt war with China, on the Iran agreement and on the border between Ukraine and Russia.

By AVI BENAYAHU
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 21:07
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last month. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett meets with visiting US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan last month.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
I will try to explain this in simple, plain language just as it was explained to me by the person who is the most knowledgeable and involved in this matter: the State of Israel and the Middle East are no longer the main focus in US foreign affairs. The American administration is currently focused on domestic affairs, on the potential outcome of its semi-overt war with China, on the Iran agreement and on the border between the Ukraine and Russia
Some of the countries in the Middle East with which the United States has engaged in historic partnerships are terrified and extremely fearful about the US withdrawal from the region. They include Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Jordan and Egypt, as well as Israel and the Palestinians. President Joe Biden’s administration will keep its involvement in Middle East affairs to the absolute minimum possible. The US will safeguard its interests and be willing to capitulate on matters more than ever before, regardless of the price the US will pay for appearing weak. 
The number of US troops in the region will continue to drop, and most of the joint training exercises it carries out with the militaries of friendly countries in the Middle East will cease. In fact, according to the Pentagon, as of 2010, 216,000 US troops were stationed in the Middle East, as opposed to only 66,000 in 2021. And this number will continue to be significantly reduced for the foreseeable future.  
The real ‘war’, though, is with China, which is pouncing on every possible opportunity that presents itself, and attaining incredible achievements in the technology and infrastructure sectors. These developments have Washington extremely worried. Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held high-level meetings in Israel with Israel’s president, prime minister and defense minister, as well as with a number of other senior Israeli officials. According to senior officials, the purpose of the visit was to make sure that Israel is remaining ‘in check’ and is not planning on complicating issues and dragging the US into regional entanglements. 
This, of course, is not good news for Israel or for the rest of the region. Yet, this process will still enable us to build up a significant force that will carry out strong security and intelligence collaboration with the US in a way that will function as a strategic force for Israel. This type of cooperation in the past has led to the peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, as well as the recent agreements signed with the Gulf states. Perhaps in the near future, it will also lead to the signing of an agreement with Saudi Arabia. The issues around which all of these countries are uniting are the Iran nuclear threat and Islamist terrorism. 
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
At the same time, it’s likely that the strategic and special ties Israel has had with each American administration will remain strong and close. This depends on powerful Jewish American representatives retaining their positions in the US Congress, the media, research institutes and universities, courts and financial institutions, and on Christian evangelists continuing to love us. In addition, both sides need to continue working in tandem, carrying out joint research studies, maintaining close ties and sharing common values and language. 
The writer is a brigadier general in the IDF (reserves), and a former IDF spokesperson.
Translated by Hannah Hochner. 


Tags Iran China Joe Biden Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

David Asmalem's vile speeches should have us all concerned - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by