The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

End the silence on the Hungarian Holocaust - opinion

A class action filed against Hungary in the federal court in Washington is demanding restitution for Hungary's Holocaust survivors. It's time for Israel to act on their behalf.

By CHARLES S. FAX
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 16:33
Israeli flag is seen attached to "Shoes on the Danube Bank" memorial during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate victims of the Holocaust (photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)
Israeli flag is seen attached to "Shoes on the Danube Bank" memorial during the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate victims of the Holocaust
(photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

The slaughter of European Jewry by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II ended in 1945. Still, today, 77 years later, its effects are being played out in criminal and civil litigation in Germany and the United States. The criminal trials concern the few perpetrators still alive – primarily concentration camp guards – who directly participated in the Holocaust. The civil litigation concerns possessions stolen from Jewish victims from the onset of sanctioned antisemitism in Germany, Austria and elsewhere in Europe in the 1930s, through the apex of the Holocaust.

Most of the civil lawsuits that have captured the public’s attention concern famous artworks stolen from their Jewish owners. Woman in Gold, the 2015 blockbuster movie starring Helen Mirren as Maria Altmann, a Viennese native living in Los Angeles fighting the Austrian government for the 1907 painting of her aunt, Adele Bloch-Bauer, by Gustav Klimt, is a prime example.

A recent Supreme Court case, Federal Republic of Germany vs Philipp, concerns ownership of an art collection known as the “Guelph Treasure,” which the heirs of the Jewish owners sought to reclaim from the German government, garnered considerable attention. And just this week, The New York Times ran a story about Stuart Eizenstat, crediting him with “negotiat[ing] with European governments and companies, recovering more than $8 billion for Holocaust survivors and families, and help[ing] write the landmark Washington Principles on returning looted art... ” The Times reported that Eizenstat had now switched sides, representing the Horowitz family, owners of a famous painting by Camille Pissarro, in a suit by relatives of Ludwig and Margret Kainer, who claimed rightful ownership of the painting, stolen from them by the Nazis.

Yet, there is another ongoing lawsuit – filed over 11 years ago – that dwarfs all of the above in the magnitude of damages alleged but has garnered no public attention, despite the fact that it was a companion case to Philipp in the Supreme Court.

Simon, et al. vs Hungary, et al., a class action filed in the federal court in Washington, is now in its third round of appeals to the federal court of appeals – from an order of the trial court largely denying Hungary’s third motion to dismiss. Simon was brought on behalf of a class of several thousand survivors of the Hungarian Holocaust towards the end of World War II.

Holocaust survivor Klára Andorné Molnár's testimony for the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities (EMIH). (credit: EMIH)Holocaust survivor Klára Andorné Molnár's testimony for the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities (EMIH). (credit: EMIH)

Until March 19, 1944, Hungary was Germany’s ally and so Hitler did not seek to impose his Final Solution there. But that changed in March 1944 when it was clear that the war was lost, and elements in Hungary sought to sue for peace. Hitler refused and so in March 1944 Germany “occupied” Hungary, and that is when the Final Solution began there.

Under Adolf Eichmann, the Hungarian gendarme and national railway – in only a few months – transported over 400,000 Hungarian Jews to their deaths, primarily at Auschwitz. As they were herded into the cattle cars for transport to their slaughter, the Jews were stripped of their personal property, including money, jewelry, cutlery, household possessions and the like. The Hungarians kept meticulous records of the property they stole – records now lodged at Yad Vashem.

The Simon plaintiffs are the several thousand surviving children of the families taken to Auschwitz, where the parents were gassed upon arrival. The children – now in their eighties and nineties – were dispatched to slave labor camps and factories to fuel the collapsing German war effort and were liberated by whichever Allied army captured the territory where they were imprisoned. According to Hungary, the Simon plaintiffs’ claims are worth billions of dollars. Hungary has never made restitution.

Why has the case gone on so long? Two reasons are that Hungary has used every available procedural stratagem for delay, and the federal court system in the United States is inherently slow. But if public attention were focused on Simon, perhaps the calculus would change. Many of the Hungarian survivors, all of whom are near the end of their lives, live in Israel. Why has the Israeli government not sought, through diplomatic channels, to engage the Hungarian government in settlement talks? The remaining survivors of the Hungarian Holocaust are dying every day. Their plight is tragic. Israel should act now.

The writer, counsel at the Maryland law firm of Rifkin Weiner Livingston, LLC, is one of the lead attorneys representing the plaintiffs in Simon vs Hungary.



Tags Holocaust hungary Restitution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
3

A hero remembered

Jonathan Schonfeld 521
4

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
5

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by