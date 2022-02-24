The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Time to stand up to the UN body aiding Iran's hostage diplomacy - opinion

One of the more prominent sources of pro-Iran fabrications is the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), of which the Iran is a member.

By BARRY ROSEN
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 19:32
THE WRITER (left) greets his former captor, Iranian Abbas Abdi, prior to a meeting in 1998 organized by the Center for World Dialogue at the UNESCO building in Paris, nearly two decades after the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE WRITER (left) greets his former captor, Iranian Abbas Abdi, prior to a meeting in 1998 organized by the Center for World Dialogue at the UNESCO building in Paris, nearly two decades after the takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran’s decades-long policy of hostage diplomacy, which began with the 1979 storming of the United States (US) Embassy in Tehran that resulted in 52 Americans being held hostage for 444 days, continues to this very day. Tehran currently holds nearly two-dozen foreign and dual-nationality hostages, none are Russian, Chinese or Venezuelan, but at least 10 are American, French or British. This presents a national security risk to the US and its European allies. Accordingly, we must expose and oppose outright lies and distortions that cast doubt on official warnings against travel to Iran.

Unfortunately, one of the more prominent sources of pro-Iran fabrications is the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), of which the Iran is a member. As such, Iran is supposed to adhere to the organization’s code of ethics, requiring the protection of tourists and visitors, and ensuring the prevention of attacks, assaults and kidnappings. As is well-documented, it is the Iranian authorities themselves who are doing the attacks, assaults and kidnappings of foreign tourists.

Tourists in Iran are at tremendous risk of being taken hostage by the regime. The State Department’s Iran Travel Advisory leads with an ominous warning: “Do not travel to Iran due to the risk of kidnapping and the arbitrary arrest and detention of US citizens.” Britain’s Foreign Office similarly warns in its travel advisory that Britons “face significantly greater risks of arrest, questioning by security services or arbitrary detention than nationals of many other countries.”

This message is undermined by the UNWTO and its Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, a Georgian diplomat who is dependent upon Iran’s support – the regime is a member of the UNWTO Executive Council – for his job. Unsurprisingly, before winning the Executive Council’s endorsement for a second-term in office last January, Mr. Pololikashvili three years earlier shamefully kowtowed to the Iranian regime as the UNWTO chose to hold its 40th anniversary conference in Tehran.

There, the secretary-general declared, “We are here to help Iran become more powerful, and as a result, to make the World Tourism Organization more powerful.” According to Pololikashvili, his UN agency is “willing to introduce Iran as a safe and peaceful destination,” adding how important it is, “to attract more and more tourists to Iran.”

The United Nations. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The United Nations. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

To the contrary, tourism to Iran is one the best instruments for the Iranian regime to gain leverage against Western powers to win economic concessions and the release of lawfully imprisoned Iranian criminals held abroad. Mr. Pololikashvili’s statements – made in the same city, Tehran, where foreign tourists are held captive, tortured and abused – rank highly among the great lies recorded in the annals of the UN’s history and underscore the extremely overdue need for meaningful reform. It is small wonder that the US, along with Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, have elected to refrain from membership in the UNWTO.

President Joe Biden should do everything in his power to bring the hostages home and ensure that hostages cannot be taken in the future. Within his immediate power, Biden should make the safe return of all Americans a precondition to any agreements with Iran, and insist that any agreements will be null and void if Iran takes hostages in the future. Additionally, he should ban the use of US passports to travel to Iran, just as the US has done with North Korea. When foreign regimes take Americans hostage, we must minimize our exposure to risk.

He should also use the US’s power and influence to actively oppose efforts by the UNWTO to spread lies that could not have been written any better by regime propagandists, and work with its allies on the Executive Council, including France, Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, among others, to force a suspension of Iran’s membership until it frees all foreign and dual-nationality hostages. Doing so will further reduce the likelihood of Americans being held for ransom.

Iran is a radical cause rather than a normal country, and is incapable of negotiating in good faith. Whether it is hostage diplomacy, deploying terrorist proxies against adversaries or orchestrating years of nuclear blackmail, Iran has proven that it is entirely untrustworthy. We cannot leave Americans behind, as we did in 2015. We cannot assume the continued risk of our citizens being taken. And we cannot be silent when corrupt diplomats put us at risk.

The writer is a former US diplomat and was held hostage in Iran from 1979-81. He is a senior adviser to United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and a founding member of Hostage Aid Worldwide.



Tags Iran United Nations diplomacy hostage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by