The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

No one should worry about being assaulted while praying at the Kotel - opinion

A new Women of the Wall choir is forming.

By DEBORAH KATCHKO-GRAY
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 20:48
ANAT HOFFMAN, chair of Women of the Wall, wears a tallit created by the writer. (photo credit: ANAT HOFFMAN)
ANAT HOFFMAN, chair of Women of the Wall, wears a tallit created by the writer.
(photo credit: ANAT HOFFMAN)

My proud Zionist story begins with my grandparents, Max and Rae Epstein.

They deserve a whole book or a movie, but the short version is still compelling. Max volunteered to serve in the first Jewish Army in the modern era to use Jewish symbols. He was willing to leave his home in Stamford, US, train in Canada and England and make his way as a newly minted soldier to help free the Palestine from the Ottoman Empire and help establish a national homeland for the Jewish people. Max met Rae when he was training in England and after his army experience, brought her back with him as his bride to Stamford.

Max was valuable as a mechanic and motorcycle operator, and was a confidential dispatch rider for General Allenby and Colonial Patterson of the British army. He was close with David Ben-Gurion and was asked to remain in the country and be a future leader. Ben-Gurion famously was the first prime minister of Israel; but my grandfather in his outrageous humor and wit said, “Look at the desert and malaria around here! I would die for this country, but who the hell can live here?”

Max ended up coming back to America, but never forgot his dedication to the Jewish people forging a new path. He helped smuggle arms to Israel in 1945, gathering equipment at night in his large moving vans and bringing them to a dock in New York for shipment to Palestine, soon to be Israel. His son Sidney raised one million dollars in Israel bonds in 1970, and all his children and grandchildren grew up with a devotion to Israel and Jewish causes. She was honored as Zionist of the Year in her community.

Why do I share this? I’m a pioneer woman cantor, fourth generation, and a proud Zionist. I am helping to form a choir for Women of the Wall, so the prayers and music can be even more beautiful and uplifting, surrounding the women with gorgeous harmony will be soul stirring, but without the protection of security, it is a risk no one should have to endure.

A CONFRONTATION takes place at a service with Women of the Wall at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) A CONFRONTATION takes place at a service with Women of the Wall at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Who would think that a granddaughter of a proud Zionist who risked his life to help Israel, who fought bravely side by side with Ben-Gurion, who smuggled arms to Israel, would need protection to pray at the Kotel, the holy Western Wall in Jerusalem?

When I saw the coffee splattered stained tallit on Anat Hoffman, chair of Women of the Wall, I immediately was repulsed. A woman praying at the Kotel got assaulted? This is insanity. My praying does not take away from yours if you believe only men should be heard. I sent Anat a handmade tallit I created using Swedish weaving and a new friendship blossomed. I soon invited Anat to speak to my Sisterhood at my synagogue, Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties. 

I invited her to speak via Zoom as well, to the organization I founded, The Women Cantors’ Network. At that Zoom, she challenged us and asked me to help form a choir that would enhance and uplift the prayers of the women. With the initial financial support of the WCN, the WOW Choir is becoming a reality. I chose music, asked a talented friend, Beth Styles to arrange it for two-part choir, and we recorded learning tracks for new singers.

I found an incredible music director and conductor, Dr. Tanya Sermer who is a lecturer at the Hebrew University and the artistic producer for the Jerusalem Oratoria Choir. Tanya is looking for women volunteers for this new choir. Dedication to the cause of Women of the Wall and a singing voice is all that’s needed.

No one should worry about being assaulted with hot coffee, or a chair while praying, no one should have to worry about their siddur being thrown on the ground and ripped to shreds at the Kotel of all places.

Max Epstein’s granddaughter, should not have to worry about being spat on while praying at the Kotel. Truthfully, that scares me the most.

The writer is a fourth generation cantor, founder of The Women Cantors’ Network, recording artist, teacher, and tallit maker. www.cantordebbie.com



Tags Zionism women of the wall Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
4

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
5

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by