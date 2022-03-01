WARSAW - Arina Forys, 12 years old, is a modern-day immigrant. She left Kyiv with her parents and brother - she has no clothes except the ones she is currently wearing, she has left it all behind: Arina has one thing that possibly has saved her life. She is Jewish.

The Forys family has finally reached a hotel in Warsaw during the weekend. They were on the way for close to a week, avoiding shillings, shooting and huge traffic jams outside the Polish border.

Yet the Forys are in a different situation than most of their neighbors in Kyiv: the Jewish people and the Israeli government have their back: They are staying in a prepaid beautiful hotel room, given three meals a day and will be immigrating to Israel on Wednesday. When they arrive in Israel, they’ll be able to stay in a hotel for at least a month - all paid for by the Israeli government. Jewish Agency’s emissary is now helping them with anything they need. He’s an amazing individual that has left the business world and is devoting himself to the Jewish people.

Israel was established almost 74 years ago as a Jewish State, and I couldn't be more proud of my beautiful country and people during the past week.

Even before we knew that Russia’s Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine and begin a terrible war - Jewish organizations around the world and the Israeli government invested hundreds of hours in order to think of all the possible situations that may occur, but also, thought of ways to evacuate and save the lives of tens of thousands of Israelis and Jews.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Less than 100 years have passed since the Holocaust wiped out more than six million Jews. In the 1930s, being a Jew was considered a second-class citizen - in the worst-case scenario. In 2022, having Jewish blood can literally help you save your life.

Tens of millions of dollars have already been spent by Jews around the world and by the Israeli government. Hundreds of refugee camps have been created across Ukraine and next to its borders in four different countries.



If you’re a Ukrainian Jew, there are so many individuals and organizations that will do anything in their power to save you from the Russian attack; give you a hot meal and offer you a place to sleep until the situation is solved. As a Ukrainian Jew, or at least as an Ukranian with Jewish grandparents, you have the opportunity to ‘make Aliyah’, immigrate to Israel - a Jewish State with a sovereign government and army.

It’s been almost a week now, and the Israeli media outlets are constantly interviewing Israeli and Ukrainian Jews about the situation there. We of course care about the bigger picture, but at the same time, we worry about Israelis and Jews.

So what else is happening? A group of Ukrainian and Russian Israeli immigrants decided to create a special prayer at the Kotel, the Western Wall; another group of Israeli individuals is trying to raise 500 thousand NIS for the Jews of Ukraine during this terrible situation. In both cases I mentioned, there are no politicians or others looking to gain publicity or attention. They are behind the scenes, and really just want to help.

There are many Israeli and Diaspora Jews behind the scenes: The Jewish Federations of North America have raised $20 million. Why on Earth's sake do American Jews need to donate their time and money to Ukrainian Jews? Why did Keren Hayesod feel the need to raise millions from Jews in Europe, Oceania and Latin America? That’s just because it's our DNA as a nation, yet unfortunately, we perform a lot better during times of crisis than in times of peace. There are also individuals who are doing good in small ways: Jonny Daniels, a British-Israeli living in Poland was moved by the Forys family from Kyiv. Arina is the age of his oldest daughter. He went to a local mall and bought her and her brother Max designer shoes "Arina's going to need nice shoes if she wants to fit in - in Israeli schools" he said. Her mother Natalia bursted into tears when Daniels gave them the shoes and a few additional presents.

Why did the Israeli government invest NIS 10 million for emergency assistance for Jewish communities in Ukraine? It’s actually done the same in 2014, and again, it's because we, as a Jewish State, feel the responsibility to help our brothers and sisters in need.



Many more Israeli or Jewish philanthropists have donated or are planning to donate. Every other hour I read about another organization that has decided to help in any way they can. It's heartwarming. It's amazing. To the world it may seem a bit odd: why is this small country in the Middle East, and its diasporic partners worldwide losing sleep over a war taking place so far away? Any Jew would answer simply: this is a basic Jewish value of ‘Kol Yisrael Arevim Zeh Bazeh’

As Prime Minister Naftali Bennet used to say as minister of Diaspora Affairs. When asked, “why does the Israeli government need to spend hundreds of millions of shekels on Jewish communities around the world without asking for anything in return?” Bennett's answer is far from intellectual, it's just straight and simple: “Just because”. He nailed it.