The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel's growing role in CENTCOM - opinion

CENTCOM is one of seven regional combatant commands the US deploys around the globe to deter enemies and nurture friends.

By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 15:17
FROM LEFT, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in Tel Aviv, last year. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
FROM LEFT, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in Tel Aviv, last year.
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

‘There will be 10 generals and 10 admirals in the audience,” said the American colonel on the telephone. “They’ll be sitting right opposite you.”

I was being invited to participate in a symposium on Israel at US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Florida last October but I found that phalanx of brass intimidating. As a draftee in the American army decades before, I had spent two years at Fort Benning (“Home of the Infantry”) without ever seeing a general. But the invitation was too intriguing to pass up. 

CENTCOM is one of seven regional combatant commands the US deploys around the globe to deter enemies and nurture friends. Inserted like a tectonic plate between Europe and Africa in 1983, CENTCOM’s area of responsibility (AOR) would prove one of the most politically unstable regions on the planet. Only a few weeks before the invitation, the command had completed its harrowing pullout from Afghanistan, the latest of a long series of wars and skirmishes. More challenges were already awaiting. But it moved ahead with the symposium, which was intended to welcome Israel to CENTCOM as a regional partner.

CENTCOM’s boundaries encompass the Middle East from Egypt to Iran inclusively, much of Central Asia, and Pakistan in South Asia. The seas adjoining this landmass also fall in large part within CENTCOM’s AOR, which accounts for the admirals at the symposium. Until five months before, Israel had been the only country in the Middle East not covered by CENTCOM.

Regarded by Washington as an awkward fit for its all-Muslim neighborhood, Israel was instead placed within the sphere of European Command (EUCOM). The Israeli military thus routinely interacted with its NATO counterparts. However, toward the end of the Trump administration, the Pentagon concluded that hostility toward Israel was waning in the Middle East as exemplified by the Abraham Accords, enabling the country’s shift to its proper geographical slot.

CENTCOM Gen. Kenneth McKenzie (credit: Wikimedia Commons)CENTCOM Gen. Kenneth McKenzie (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“The realignment,” declared a CENTCOM statement, “offers opportunities to deepen operational collaboration between the IDF and CENTCOM’s many partners in the region.” 

The shift became official on September 1. CENTCOM’s commander, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, a marine, went ahead with the symposium the following month to welcome the new regional partner, and acquaint his own senior commanders and staffs with “the ways Israel is a product of its history, identity, geography and more recent relations with its regional neighbors.” The speakers, mostly from US think tanks, included several Israelis.

I was invited because I had written a book on the Yom Kippur War, a subject in which McKenzie had special interest, according to the aide who called me. He said the general often spoke about the war when addressing groups of officers. Its battlefields now lay within CENTCOM’s boundaries. I was asked to talk about Israel’s intelligence failures before the war, notably the failure to mobilize its reserves before the Arab attack despite the buildup of Arab armies along its borders.

Central Command’s headquarters is located in an air force base in Tampa but the symposium was held off base. The generals and admirals were all in civilian dress. McKenzie, an Alabaman with a soft Southern drawl and 43 years of military service behind him, proved a congenial host. When someone remarked that some of his generals looked surprisingly young, the commander said “Well, we have some old ones too,” plainly alluding to his 66-year-old self.

During a break in the symposium, one of the officers asked me about the IDF’s belated mobilization on Yom Kippur after Egypt and Syria had already broken through the Israeli lines. The closest to such an event in American military experience may have been Paul Revere’s nighttime ride 250 years before to warn the colonists near Boston that the British were coming.

Referring to the reservists, who made up two-thirds of Israel’s armed forces, the officer – I assumed he was one of the generals – asked “Were they ready?”

After reaching their bases, I said, the men had to arm their tanks from scratch, which took precious hours. “But were they ready to fight?” he persisted. Most of the reservists had been in synagogues when army couriers arrived to announce the call-up. Within 12 hours of the beginning of mobilization, lead reserve elements engaged a mass of Syrian tanks that had broken through on the Golan. The early arrivals succeeded in slowing the Syrians down until the main reserve formations arrived. Within six days the outnumbered Israeli forces, most of them reserve units, had crossed the border after fierce battles, probably the most intense since the Second World War, and were shelling the outskirts of Damascus.

The massive airlift of American weaponry to Israel later in the war marked the beginning of an intimate military relationship between the two countries. Each side managed over the years to avoid direct combat involvement in the other side’s wars in the region but they engaged in fruitful exchanges of intelligence, joint air and ground exercises, the pre-positioning in Israel by the US of munitions for America’s own emergency needs and other forms of cooperation.

In an article last month in Haaretz, its veteran security correspondent, Amir Oren, revealed that Israel had been offered in the 1980s a direct role in an American conflict – against the Soviet Union no less, a contingency plan of Central Command but never implemented. The plan’s complex scenario envisioned a Soviet-Iranian confrontation turning into a Soviet-US confrontation. 

“Be prepared to attack and defeat any Soviet effort to control the oil of the Middle East,” wrote the planners. A specific role was reserved for Israel, which “would ensure the safety of the Suez Canal by striking Soviet forces in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Israel’s leaders have always been strongly averse to provoking the Soviet bear. Defense Minister Moshe Dayan was reported to have said, presumably in half-jest, that he had only to hear that the Red Army choir was to perform in an adjacent Arab country and he begins sweating. 

Oren learned from a retired Israeli defense official that Israel went along with the American simulation “because it helped foster closer relations with our opposite numbers.” Furthermore, he noted, it was not an operational plan but “an exercise in the practice of planning.”

McKenzie floated his own pointed message to Tehran in an interview published last month in The National, a UAE-backed newspaper. Pro-Iranian militias, said the CENTCOM commander, have been making “earnest attempts” to kill American soldiers. “Sooner or later,” he said, “it’s almost inevitable that they will succeed, and Iran will provoke precisely what it seeks to avoid.”

To combat the threat from Iran and its proxies, the general called in the interview for an “integrated regional strategy that includes Israel,” a country now officially ensconced at CENTCOM’s table as a regional partner.

The writer is author of The Yom Kippur War. Email: [email protected]



Tags Israel Military usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by