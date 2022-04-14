The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What does this Passover service mean to you? - opinion

What do we learn from the varied perspectives on the Haggadah written over many decades?

By ERAN YARKONI
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 21:48

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 21:52
THE HAGGADAH is read during a Passover Seder. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
THE HAGGADAH is read during a Passover Seder.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

When you visit the Kibbutz Holiday Archive in Israel’s Galilee (the Gilboa region), you will find much more than vintage editions of the standard Passover Haggadah. You will feast your eyes on 800 original Haggadot written by immigrant-pioneers who were Israel’s early farmer-philosophers. The Haggadot they published, beginning in the early twentieth century, offer insights into their dialogue with the traditional canon. Rather than abandon the Passover Seder they knew from their homes, they chose to reinvent it. They were inspired by their first Passovers in the heart of the land of Israel. In their Haggadot, they described their dreams, the new landscapes, and the flora and fauna they discovered after their willful decision to leave the climes and vistas of Europe.

Why so many versions of the Haggadah? And what do we learn from the varied perspectives written over many decades?

One clear answer is that it is a natural instinct for each generation to claim the Passover holiday as one’s own. It makes sense that young socialists who pursued their dream to create an independent Jewish nation based on their values would see their Passover as different from the European Jewish society they left behind. A Haggadah published by the Hashomer Hatzair movement in 1945 describes the spring of the land of Israel and social visions of a better future. Their ethos was reflected in their choice of biblical phrases that had never been included in the standard rabbinic text. Other kibbutzim wrote Haggadot that gave a central place to the heroes of the young Jewish nation. In the traditional Haggadah, Moses is only fleetingly referred to. The Haggadah of the United Kibbutz Movement (published in 1965) celebrates both Miriam and Moses. And this year, the members of Kibbutz Eilot (in the Arava) are engaged in celebrating their sixtieth anniversary with the writing of an updated Haggadah to reflect their twenty-first century perspectives.

Beyond its collection of more than 800 original Haggadot, the Kibbutz Holiday Archive is a treasure trove of over a million texts and photographs of holiday celebrations and rituals to mark the Hebrew calendar and community milestones. The Kibbutz Holiday Archive was founded in the 1950s by Aryeh Ben-Gurion, a nephew of the iconic David Ben-Gurion. Aryeh was intrigued by the diverse and creative ways in which his fellow pioneers (in kibbutzim and moshavim throughout Israel) reinvented Jewish traditions and commemorated life passages. He cultivated his collection in a hut next door to his home on Kibbutz Beit Hashita.

Today, some seventy years later, the archive is the jewel in the crown of Machon Shitim, a national educational center on the grounds of Kibbutz Beit Hashita. Aryeh’s original hut has been transformed into a recognized national collection of over 500 m. of precious manuscripts, photographs and illustrations. Machon Shitim now has classrooms, a beit midrash, and a library for workshops and seminars attended by thousands of educators nationwide. Participants in Machon Shitim programs are educational leaders, army officers, youth leaders, and policy makers who take part in our workshops and seminars. Participants hike and tour the biblical Gilboa region and the rural Galilee. The Machon Shitim website is viewed by half a million visitors and our Asif program provides printed materials to families nationwide to enrich home holiday celebrations.

The Maror page of the “Brother Haggadah“, produced in Provence or Catalonia in the 14th century. (credit: BRITISH LIBRARY COLLECTION; AVAILABLE VIA THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL DIGITAL COLLECTION) The Maror page of the “Brother Haggadah“, produced in Provence or Catalonia in the 14th century. (credit: BRITISH LIBRARY COLLECTION; AVAILABLE VIA THE NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL DIGITAL COLLECTION)

We look forward to expanding the horizons of Machon Shitim with even greater public engagement. Plans are underway to open the Kibbutz Holiday Archive to the public at large. There is a blueprint for a visitors center, and a courtyard for special events and experiential learning. We want as many people as possible to enjoy leafing through our formidable Haggadah collection, and the many other documents which demonstrate the myriad ways our heritage and the Hebrew calendar, which has been reimagined over the years.

In the traditional words of the Haggadah, we are obligated to view ourselves as though each one of us individually left Egypt. The next step forward is just as vital. We would like to encourage individuals, families and entire communities (from Israel and overseas) to bring to life their own role in the shaping of the Hebrew calendar by creating Jewish holiday celebrations that are meaningful and relevant to us, our children and our children’s children.

The writer is the director of Machon Shitim since 2016. He lives with his family on Kibbutz Naaran, in the Jordan Valley. He is spearheading the initiative to inaugurate Machon Shitim’s Home for the Holidays, a new public campus dedicated to exploring, preserving and reimagining Jewish and Israeli national holidays.



Tags Judaism Passover Haggadah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by