The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The UN should implement an armed humanitarian intervention to help Ukraine - opinion

With a UN armed intervention, the Ukrainians would be reinforced by troops drawn from the around the globe.

By SUSAN H. BITENSKY
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 16:08
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky appears before the UN Security Council via video link, earlier this month. (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky appears before the UN Security Council via video link, earlier this month.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, Vladimir Putin has fully exposed who he is and what he is capable of. He does not care a whit about causing massive and extreme human suffering. Much to the world’s horror, he looks to be Hitler’s evil twin – with nuclear weapons.

Putin craves power through hegemony. He will not be satisfied by anything short of victory, and even a total victory in Ukraine may not preclude his invading additional countries. Odds are that he will not stop until either the Russian people or the international community stops him. The former is not likely in the foreseeable future.

The US and its NATO allies have generously supplied armaments and funds to the Ukrainians and imposed tough sanctions on Russia. But, as the savaged corpses strewn about Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine demonstrate, the aid has thus far not been enough.

While such assistance should of course continue, another tactic is also available for use without propelling NATO and Russian military pilots into dogfights. That is a UN armed humanitarian intervention organized on an emergency basis. It is a real option that neither the media nor policymakers are discussing, at least not out loud.

It is normally the Security Council that authorizes this kind of measure. Russia, as a permanent member of the Council, will certainly exercise its veto against intervention. However, a legal mechanism exists to do an end-run around a deadlocked Security Council in this situation. It is aptly called Uniting for Peace and enables the General Assembly to authorize and deploy an armed intervention of peacekeepers to halt atrocities and hostilities in war-torn nations.

THE UN Security Council meets on Friday amid Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS) THE UN Security Council meets on Friday amid Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine. (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

On this occasion, there is reason to believe that the mechanism may ultimately garner the necessary General Assembly support. That body has already invoked Uniting for Peace to meet in emergency special session and passed resolutions condemning the invasion, demanding protection of civilians, and insisting on Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine. 

The General Assembly seems primed for taking Uniting for Peace to the next level. Some friendly public and governmental pressure might decisively move the Assembly to do so sooner rather than later.

With a UN armed intervention, the Ukrainians would no longer be fighting it out alone on the battlefield. They would be reinforced by troops drawn from the around the globe, dedicated to the deliverance of Ukraine and the defense of democracy.

In the end, perhaps no better case can be made for intervention than by reiterating Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s anguished, biting words to the Security Council: “Are you ready to close the UN? Do you think the time of international law is gone? If your answer is no, then you need to act immediately.” Intervention through Uniting for Peace should now be that action.

The writer is a law professor at Michigan State University College of Law, where she teaches international human rights law, constitutional law and evidence.



Tags United Nations Russia ukraine War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by