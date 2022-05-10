The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UTJ MK Yitzhak Pindrus's comments are a danger to democracy - editorial

“You know what my dream is?” Pindrus retorted. “To bring a D9 [bulldozer] and blow up the building.”

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 10, 2022 20:06
MK Yitzhak Pindrus (photo credit: COURTESY/OFFICE OF MK YITZHAK PINDRUS)
MK Yitzhak Pindrus
(photo credit: COURTESY/OFFICE OF MK YITZHAK PINDRUS)

Comments by United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus that he would like to blow up the Supreme Court in Jerusalem cannot be taken lightly. They are an egregious assault on the rule of law in Israel, and Pindrus must be taken to task.

The Walla news site published a recording of Pindrus speaking on Independence Day at the Nehora high-school yeshiva in Mevo Horon. He was debating Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman, who is on the Judicial Selection Committee and spoke in favor of changing Israel’s legal establishment democratically – including the makeup of the Supreme Court.

“You know what my dream is?” Pindrus retorted. “To bring a D9 [bulldozer] and blow up the building.”

Challenged by reporters at the opening of the Knesset summer session on Monday, Pindrus said he had no regrets about what he said, adding that he had spoken in humor and his critics overreacted. His remarks were, however, roundly condemned by jurists, journalists and politicians across the political spectrum.

Former Supreme Court president Dorit Beinisch said they were shocking, while Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy said they were sad.

“I won’t let you and your partners with your dangerous fantasies carry them out,” Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Pindrus. Labor leader Merav Michaeli likened the comments to “the incitement and propaganda” that led to Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination in 1995.

United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of ''United Torah Judaism party'' in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019. (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90) United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of ''United Torah Judaism party'' in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019. (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)

In an article published by the Century Foundation titled, “The Assault on Israel’s Judiciary,” Dahlia Scheindlin said in recent years, “the most important emerging aim of the nationalist right-wing leadership has been to undermine a core pillar of democracy – the judiciary.”

“Right-wing leaders and public figures have methodically constructed an elaborate narrative of the judiciary as a cabal of elites who have captured the country,” she said. “In this view, justices impose a liberal-universalist and left-wing political agenda that violates the true will of the people through a brutal power grab.”

One of the strongest voices in the anti-judiciary campaign has been that of Benjamin Netanyahu, the former prime minister who in the final years of his premiership openly spoke against the courts.

“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu said last May about his trial, railing against the judiciary, the police and the rest of Israel’s criminal justice system. “They didn’t investigate a crime; they didn’t look for a crime; they hunted for a man – they hunted me. This is what illegitimate use of power looks like. This is how you try to topple a strong prime minister from the right wing. This is what a coup attempt looks like.”

Israelis who care about the inviolable sanctity of the judiciary bristle at the assault against the Supreme Court by Pindrus. He should face disciplinary action in the Knesset for his incitement against Israel’s highest court.

How can United Torah Judaism justify a threat to blow up the Supreme Court? If such a threat came from a Palestinian terrorist organization, the person who issued it would certainly be investigated and charged. Pindrus might have parliamentary immunity, but he cannot be allowed to get away with such venom against the judiciary.

In 2015, the Knesset Ethics Committee reprimanded Bayit Yehudi MK Mordechai Yogev for comments he made against Supreme Court Justice Uzi Vogelman over the latter’s decision to freeze an order to demolish terrorists’ homes pending appeals. Vogelman had “placed himself on the side of [Israel’s] enemies,” Yogev said, adding that the injunction “defends the rights of murderers, thus preventing deterrent punitive measures and putting people’s lives at risk.”

Yogev’s comments against the judge “border on incitement” and constitute an attempt to “delegitimize a sitting justice and by extension a legal decision,” the Ethics Committee said in its decision. However, it decided that Yogev’s call to raze the Supreme Court with a bulldozer did not warrant sanctions against him.

This would be a good opportunity for the current Ethics Committee to make amends and reprimand Pindrus. He should not be given a free pass.



Tags Knesset Supreme Court united torah judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by