The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israelis discover intermarriage - opinion

Last month Israel erupted in controversy when a Bible study convention, “Tanach 929,” invited an Israel-Arab media personality as a speaker.

By ELCHANAN POUPKO
Published: MAY 18, 2022 22:01
Survey showing intermarriage is ravaging the American Jews (photo credit: BRENDAN MACDERMID / REUTERS)
Survey showing intermarriage is ravaging the American Jews
(photo credit: BRENDAN MACDERMID / REUTERS)

For decades, the topic of intermarriage has been a source of a deep divide between Israeli Jews and the Diaspora Jewish community. There have been difficult debates over who is Jewish and what is a proper conversion. Yet, the most painful of all was the writing off of many diaspora communities.

“Who cares about them! They are assimilated and will disappear within a generation or two.” Intermarriage was used too often to write off individuals and communities. This year, that all changed and Israelis learned the hard way people don’t just disappear after marrying out.

Last month Israel erupted in controversy when a Bible study convention, “Tanach 929,” invited an Israel-Arab media personality as a speaker. Several rabbis spoke out against this, citing her marriage to Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi, accusing her of being “a symbol of assimilation.”

While some defended the decision, others pointed out that Dr. Gadi Taub and Gali Bat Horin, both regular speakers – often alongside senior rabbis in religious Zionist venues – are married to Christians with no one protesting at all.

These are not the only cases or exceptions. Israel’s multi-cultural and multi-ethnic reality comes with both high profile and ordinary folks who feel deeply Jewish, yet are married to people who are not Jewish. Their marriage is not reflective of how committed they are to Judaism, nor does their choice of a spouse reflect on their identity as Jews.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal host a bible lesson as part of 929 project held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on February 10, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Israeli president Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal host a bible lesson as part of 929 project held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on February 10, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yet, what is most fascinating is how personal knowledge and proximity to a person changes the perspective of even the most zealous. The more the person is from an in-circle, the more even the most zealous party will diminish the role of the intermarriage.

As an Orthodox rabbi, I would never suggest any changes to Orthodox law, standards of conversion or the vital importance of making sure Jews feel committed enough to build their future home with like-minded Jews. Yet, it is my greatest hope that the recent conversation and controversy inside Israel inspires recognition that you can’t just write someone off because they married out. They continue to be Jewish. In the case of Jewish women, their children are fully Jewish even after they married a non-Jew.

Children of interfaith families with only a Jewish father may not be halachically Jewish, but they share a lot of history and community with me. Yes, the fact they identify as Jews cannot force a change in Orthodox law, but we can treat them as brothers of a shared fate.

They are most often not asking for an Israeli passport or to join a hassidic congregation; however, they are not asking to be pushed away either. Recent events have shown Israelis it is only easy to reject people you have never met. I do hope intermarriage becoming personal in Israel will inspire a healthier and more honest conversation between Israel and the Diaspora.

The writer is an eleventh-generation rabbi. He is a writer, speaker and teacher. He has written Sacred Days on the Jewish holidays, Poupko on the Parsha, and hundreds of articles and essays published in seven languages.



Tags intermarriage in israel israel jewelry jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by