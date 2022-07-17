The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Utah marriage ruling isn't civil marriage in Israel, but it's progress - opinion

Civil marriage in Israel is still far off, but for now, the Utah marriage ruling gives couples who need civil marriage somewhere to turn to.

By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Published: JULY 17, 2022 21:02
FINANCE MINISTER Avigdor Liberman, as an opposition MK in 2020, conducts a civil marriage ceremony outside the Knesset. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
FINANCE MINISTER Avigdor Liberman, as an opposition MK in 2020, conducts a civil marriage ceremony outside the Knesset.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In a precedent-setting decision, the Lod District Court ruled earlier this month that civil marriages performed via Zoom under foreign auspices for couples in Israel will be inscribed in Israel’s Population Registry. If the ruling stands, it will have dramatic repercussions for thousands of couples. And because the issue lies at the heart of the religion and state conflict in Israel, it will undoubtedly feature prominently in the country’s upcoming elections.

Civil marriage is still a major bone of contention in religion-state relations in Israel. Even after 75 years of statehood, marriages are still performed solely in accordance with Jewish law, or the traditions of other faiths. This deprives those who cannot get married in a religious framework – because they are psulei chitun (disqualified for marriage under Jewish law), same-sex couples, or do not wish to marry in such a framework – of the right of matrimony in Israel.

Up until now, such couples have been forced to fly to another country, marry there, and then, upon their return to Israel, register as married couples in the Population Registry.

The Lod District Court ruling changes things significantly, as it permits foreign-conducted online marriage ceremonies without ever having to step off of Israeli soil. Although the ruling does not actually create a path to civil marriage in Israel, it does resolve the practical difficulty of getting married here in a civil ceremony. The court’s arguments are rooted in technical-administrative grounds pertaining to the Population Registry’s authority to determine where couples were married. But the court well understood the context.

Among its arguments, it enumerates the right to equality from which the right of all couples to marry derives, without passing through Ben-Gurion Airport. By the way, this is not the first time this possibility has arisen. At the end of December 2020 in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the population registrar also agreed to register “Zoom marriages,” but Arye Deri, who then served as interior minister, immediately nullified the practice.

A WEDDING canopy is seen against the backdrop scenery of the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90) A WEDDING canopy is seen against the backdrop scenery of the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)

In broad terms, enacting such a policy on a permanent basis could prove highly beneficial to both religious-conservatives and liberals. On the religious-conservative side, the decision does not dramatically change the status quo in the ideological sense.

True, it makes it easier to marry outside the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate, but most Israeli couples who opt for a civil Zoom marriage would bypass the rabbinate in any case. On the other hand, the decision lets much of the air out of the struggle to institute civil marriage under the official auspices of the state, without paying the ideological price of recognizing them.

For the liberal side

On the liberal side, the ruling far from satisfies the demand for recognition of civil marriage in Israel, in all its declarative and ideological aspects. But de facto civil marriage on Israeli soil is an immediate and feasible solution for tens of thousands of couples who cannot or do not wish to marry via the Rabbinate without having to leave the country. Although the decision does not change the procedure such couples would have to face in the event of divorce – they will still need to appear at a rabbinical court – it is still good news for those who choose civil marriage.

We should not delude ourselves that the ruling will be cause for celebration in any quarter. In Israel’s perpetual “war of all against all,” especially during an election season, practical decisions that lower the heat are seldom desired by the hawkish parties. It is easy to see how this issue will become yet another banner raised in Israel’s Jewish wars; instead of rallying around a practical solution that benefits everyone, Israelis will continue their “trench warfare,” until and beyond Election Day.

The writer is vice president of the Jewish People Policy Institute and a lecturer in law at the Peres Academic Center.



Tags civil rights lod marriage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
2

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
3

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by