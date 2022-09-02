The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We must stop Israeli schoolchildren from going hungry - opinion

Nevet provides 1.3 million breakfasts each year in the form of a sandwich. It is done discreetly and with the minimum of fuss so as not to cause embarrassment.

By ANDREA SAMUELS
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 23:28
SANDWICHES ARE made in schools with ingredients provided by Nevet. (photo credit: OMRI SHAPIRA)
SANDWICHES ARE made in schools with ingredients provided by Nevet.
(photo credit: OMRI SHAPIRA)

In the land of milk and honey, schoolkids are going hungry.

For many children, the breakfasts and lunches served in school are the most nutritious part of their diet; they may be the only square meals they get and certainly the only time when they will be able to enjoy hot food. Sadly, however, school meals are not provided to children here from the age of 12, leaving many to fend for themselves.

According to the government’s National Insurance Institute, 776,500 children are living below the poverty line. Around 50,000 of those arrive at school without having had any breakfast. Many go hungry all day.

This can have a deleterious effect. An article in the scientific journal Human Neuroscience, written by Katie Adolphus, Clare L. Lawton and Louise Dye, posits a direct correlation between school breakfast programs and academic performance.

NEVET, AN Israeli nonprofit, provides over 10,000 healthy, fresh sandwiches daily to students who need them (Illustrative). (credit: OMRI SHAPIRA) NEVET, AN Israeli nonprofit, provides over 10,000 healthy, fresh sandwiches daily to students who need them (Illustrative). (credit: OMRI SHAPIRA)

Giving Israeli schoolchildren sandwiches

The independent nonprofit charity Nevet helps address these problems by providing school meals to children from disadvantaged homes. Nevet is supported by private donors, whose gifts account for half of their revenues. The rest comes from places like ORT Israel, (a nongovernment organization devoted to education), local authorities and other official agencies.

Nevet provides 1.3 million breakfasts each year in the form of a sandwich. The children pick them up when they arrive in school, pop them into their school bags and usually eat them during their 10 a.m. break, along with their peers. 

It is done discreetly and with the minimum of fuss so as not to cause embarrassment.

Each day 8,000 students at 130 schools across the country get such a sandwich.

Many of those children have no idea that it has been provided by Nevet. Instead, they assume that it is the school, or indeed their teachers who are responsible for giving them something to eat. 

It’s a simple but effective idea. Nevet delivers the basic ingredients, which are overseen by their in-house nutritionist (whole wheat rolls, cream cheese, yellow cheese, tuna, hummus, tahini, olives, pickles) to schools. Then the school makes and stores the sandwiches.

Although there are in the region of 13,500 children on Nevet’s waiting list, they estimate that there are hundreds of thousands of others who could benefit from its program. 

The organization is hopeful that a meeting with the Education Ministry will go some way to securing a much-needed nationwide program for school meals. Regrettably, this is still in its infancy due to the inability of recent governments to implement new schemes. 

In the meantime, its aim is to keep going and help as many children as possible.

Due to the positive knock-on effects of the scheme, Nevet believes it provides more than just breakfasts; “it gives children the opportunity to succeed and break the cycle of poverty,” it says on its website, adding, “the program has been proven to reduce child delinquency, violent or disruptive behavior and school absences as it helps children stay in school and focus longer.”

The director of the recruitment and partnership department of ORT Israel also stresses the importance of Nevet’s work, seeing it as, “the only entity that assists us throughout the country, including in the haredi [ultra-Orthodox], secular, Arab, Bedouin and Druze sectors. Moreover, this contribution reaches every place in the country, even distant locations.”

Ultimately, it is the school staff who are responsible for the program’s success. Through the trust they build with their students, they are able to identify those in need and set the wheels of support in motion.

“There are many children in our school for whom severe hardship is part of their daily lives. When they arrive every morning and select their favorite sandwich, you can see the appreciation and gratitude on their faces.”

Petah Tikva school principal

One school principal in Petah Tikva has observed how a simple sandwich can mean so much to some children. “There are many children in our school for whom severe hardship is part of their daily lives. When they arrive every morning and select their favorite sandwich, you can see the appreciation and gratitude on their faces.”

If you would like to buy a sandwich for a child, contact them at https://www.nevet.org/sandwichforeverychild22/.

The writer is a former lawyer from Manchester, England. She now lives in Netanya, where she spends most of her time writing and enjoying her new life in Israel.



Tags food education school poverty in israel sandwich nevet
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by