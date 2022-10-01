The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Love, justice, pursuit of truth: The common language all Jews speak - opinion

To the Jewish people, I say, how long must we wait until we realize love, justice, and the pursuit of truth, is the common language we all speak, and speak together? 

By TOVA HARRIS
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 14:15
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hasidic Jewish men gather for a morning prayer outside of a synagogue, closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York City, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Growing up in suburban Long Island, Friday nights were holy. Not only because of Shabbat, but because it signified the day of rest for my exhausted parents – these two humans who worked day and night to give my brother and me the house, the school district, the Hebrew school, the music, the sports, the dreams they never wanted to deny us. The dreams of middle-class stability they were never given in their own childhoods.

On Friday nights, I watched my weary mother circle her hands three times in front of her, as she blessed the 24 hours of reprieve from work. I watched my father carefully recite kiddish as best he could, having learned Hebrew in his 30s. 

My favorite part of this weekly tradition was when hands were placed upon my head, and prayers were given – first to my brother, then to me, then to us both. “May God bless you and keep you. May God shine his light upon you and be gracious unto you. May God turn toward you and grant you peace.”

Hebrew school was a strange and scary place. I was surrounded by girls who looked at my frizzier hair, my darker skin and my fuller lips. They said that I “don’t look like any Jewish girl they’ve seen before.” 

I soon learned to hide my history by participating in Shabbat morning minyans, asking for extra credit in holiday group presentations, clinging to the notion that I was just like them. Despite my attempts at fitting in, I saw the other children praised by community members for looking Jewish, for having the right hair and skin tone. 

Learning to read a prayer book can be a good start for modern Hebrew (credit: FLICKR)Learning to read a prayer book can be a good start for modern Hebrew (credit: FLICKR)

In trying to blend in, I memorized the holidays, the Hebrew alphabet, as if, with this knowledge, I could finally prove that I too, was of the same tribe. I went through books with untold speed, consuming Jewish stories with a hunger that sometimes frightened me. Some part of me craved these plots, conflicts, resolutions, as if, when I looked far enough into these biblical stories of redemption, I could figure out how I too, could be forgiven.

I was always embarrassed when my father drove off in our blue minivan, embarrassed by the other parents’ looks of curiosity mingled with resentment. I was ashamed that no matter how hard I tried to blend in, my father’s presence always ruined this facade. 

Long Island Jewish communities continue to be segregated

SHABBAT SERVICES became a weekly reminder of how much Long Island’s communities continued to be segregated, even in its Jewish spaces. My father (besides the synagogue’s custodian), was the only man of color ever seen in our synagogue, and he often was mistaken for “the help” by community members on an ongoing basis. 

And like clockwork, as our family walked into the synagogue, I tried, each week, to walk ahead, attempting to place as much physical distance from my secret as possible. But, my father, called me back each time, putting my hand in his, and by doing so, forced me to claim my unique status as my own.

Sometimes members of the synagogue smiled at him, but more often, they acted as if he wasn’t there. They looked away when he casually nodded in their direction. Some of the congregants gave me sympathetic smiles, as if they saw my father as a barrier in my Jewish development, something to overcome and to tell stories about in my old age: “My father was black, but it didn’t stop me from becoming the wonderful Jewish parent I am today.” 

I decided to pursue an education in trauma psychology, to understand how the black and Jewish communities both spoke such long and harrowing stories of trauma, but somehow acted as if their stories worked independently from one another. I was most grateful to have a research assistant position at a local Veterans Affairs office on Long Island, in an effort to understand how PTSD is found in the lives of all of those who survive. 

Twenty years have passed since I stood at the bimah for my bat mitzvah at North Shore Jewish Center. Twenty years have passed and I still remember the sting of these moments. After being on the Jewish Multiracial Network’s Board briefly in 2019, I excitedly found out that UJA-Federation was funding the first-ever Jews of Color program solely for those “othered” in the Jewish community. In the past 13 months, I found myself participating in the first Jews of Color Initiative Leadership Fellowship, which devoted itself to opening closed doors for people like me.

I see a new generation of Jews of color make their way into the world. I watched them smile, and raise their hands at the Hannah Senesh Jewish Day School in Brooklyn. I watched as they answered questions they felt they had the right to answer. I laughed with children who seemed so resilient to the otherness they symbolized, who are still to this day within Jewish spaces.

To the Jewish people, I say, how long must we wait until we realize love, justice, and the pursuit of truth, is the common language we all speak, and speak together? 

The writer is an alumnus of the first cohort of the Jews of Color Initiative NY Hub Leadership Fellowship, an experience funded by UJA-Federation of New York, and has a background in clinical psychology, research, and special education. Tova is an advocate for addressing injustice and discrimination on Long Island through an intersectional lens, and works with various nonprofits, Jewish and otherwise, to attain those goals. 



Tags synagogue new york jewish jews jews of color
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by