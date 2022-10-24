The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Australia is out of touch regarding the Jewish connection to Jerusalem - opinion

Whether this decision was made out of ignorance or by succumbing to Palestinian pressure, it is nonetheless outrageous.

By DANNY AYALON
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 03:35
MASSES GATHER at the Western Wall on Yom Kippur eve, earlier this month. Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital since its establishment by King David, more than 3,000 years ago. (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
MASSES GATHER at the Western Wall on Yom Kippur eve, earlier this month. Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital since its establishment by King David, more than 3,000 years ago.
(photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

These are extremely dangerous times in human history. Certainly, we are experiencing the most challenging threats to the international community since World War Two.

In addition to man-made crises, such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear buildup and its terror campaign throughout the Middle East and beyond, and the COVID pandemic, our civilization faces natural disasters caused by climate change, glacial melting and rising sea levels, including recent flooding Australia has faced.

World governments, today, contemplate how to prevent Russia from deploying its nuclear arsenal in Europe, to stabilize the economy, to stop runaway inflation and increased energy prices, and to cope with China’s and North Korea’s expansionist moves. Amid all of this, the Australian government took the time and effort to revoke its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

This government is out of touch with what is really happening in the Middle East. It is particularly counter to the trend of Arab and Israeli peace and normalization processes, as seen in the success of the Abraham Accords.

Whether this decision was made out of ignorance or by succumbing to Palestinian pressure, it is nonetheless outrageous. Jerusalem has been the Jewish capital since its establishment by King David more than 3,000 years ago. It has only been the capital for the Jewish people, as none of the many occupiers of the land of Israel declared it as their own.

The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) The national flags of Australia and Israel are seen outside the building housing the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel October 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Palestinians assumed their name only after the Jews regained their independence in 1948 and never showed any attachment to east Jerusalem, which was occupied by Jordan until 1967. The Oslo Accords of 1993 introduced many major concessions as peace offerings to the Palestinians, including the creation of a Palestinian state, which never existed in all of history.

Right to exist

This was not to be, as the Palestinians consistently refused to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist and have continued daily terror attacks on Israel. It is specifically because of the Palestinian intransigence that the United States realized the Palestinians could not be given veto power on Israel’s security, stability and future.

After the recognition by the US of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, other countries, including Australia, followed suit. This was an important decision, showing an understanding of the history and the political reality of the Middle East. It also manifested the warm relations between Australia and Israel as two Western democracies, bound by common values and interests.

Australia, as Israel and other democracies, faces threats from aggressive non-democratic powers. Just as the two countries were gearing up for close cooperation in the high tech areas of sustainability in food security, water availability and defense technologies, including cyber and missile defense, Israel received a slap in the face with this unfriendly act.

The purpose of this act is incomprehensible, as it does not relate to any of Australia’s interests. Still, it definitely hurts Israel’s interests by encouraging and emboldening the Palestinians and other nefarious actors to step up their terror. Appeasement has never led to peace and only hardened an aggressor’s resolve.

It is not too late for the Australian government to correct its error. It should adhere to the universal conduct of respecting the right of a sovereign nation to decide its capital. To be sure, the fate of Jerusalem will not be determined by this irresponsible and weak decision. It may, however, adversely affect bilateral relations between Canberra and Jerusalem.

The writer served as Israel’s ambassador to the US from July 2002 to November 2006.



Tags australia Politics Jerusalem capital Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by