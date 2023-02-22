The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Columbia University needs to rethink who they're honoring, desecrating a memory - opinion

Columbia University recently announced who they are honoring at its annual Wolfgang Friedmann Memorial and they need to rethink it.

By MAX CHERMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 00:02
CONNECT WITH them. Students walk outside the Library of Columbia University in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS)
CONNECT WITH them. Students walk outside the Library of Columbia University in New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Columbia Journal of Transnational Law (CJTL), Columbia University’s pioneering journal in international law, recently announced that it will bestow its annual Wolfgang Friedmann Memorial Award upon Judge Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, the former UN high commissioner for human rights. What could be wrong with that?

Pillay has indeed made outstanding contributions to the field of international law. She successfully and laudably advocated for women and minority groups. She helped bring justice to the victims of the Rwandan Genocide and she rose to global prominence after overcoming the daunting challenges of being born into South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime.

But Pillay’s laudable achievements are tarnished. She has undermined fundamental principles that Friedmann championed, namely functional international governance guided by general principles of law as decided by impartial arbiters and the due process of law.

Professor Wolfgang Friedmann was born in Berlin, in 1907, where he earned his doctorate and served as a court official. He was a man of immense will: When Nazi stormtroopers entered his courtroom demanding harsher penalties for accused criminals, he refused.

He was later relieved of his post and forced to flee to England, in 1934. Friedmann devoted the rest of his life to the study and development of international law and legal institutions. Only days before his tragic death in 1972, Friedmann found the additional motivation to advance the causes of law and reason in his shock at the brutality with which Palestinian Black September terrorists executed members of the Israeli Olympic team, including one of his former students.

Columbia University's memorial library in New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Columbia University's memorial library in New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Some 50 years later, Pillay chairs a three-member Commission of Inquiry established via Resolution on May 27, 2021, tasked with investigating recent Israeli-Palestinian violence in the region and the root causes thereof. Despite the ample evidence of her prejudged opinions on both the specific and general points of the COI’s mandate, she has failed to recuse herself from the Commission of Inquiry.

Pillay has violated the sine qua non of fact-finder impartiality, i.e. freedom from a commitment to a predetermined outcome or the appearance thereof. Notably, in the announcement of the award, the Columbia Journal of International Law cites only her post as the United Nations commissioner for human rights and does not mention the Commission of Inquiry she chairs.

As UN high commissioner for human rights from 2008–2014, Pillay oversaw and repeatedly defended the 2009 Durban Review Conference (Durban II), where Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a vocal Holocaust denier, was given the floor and stated that World Zionism personifies racism. In the aftermath of Durban II, Pillay accused an unidentified lobby of ganging up together to boycott the conference and discredit its achievements.

Pillay defends the Palestinians even with all the evidence

As high commissioner, Pillay also stridently defended the UN Human Rights Council’s standing agenda Item 7, under which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only country or situation-specific world issue that the Council must address in every session it holds.

When, in August 2014, the United States Congress committed $225 million (NIS 819 m.) in funding to refurbish Israel’s Iron Dome short-range rocket-interception system, Pillay criticized the United States for failing to provide Gazans with the same technology. Her criticism implied that the US should fund a foreign terrorist organization. She overlooked Hamas’ generous funding from countries including Iran and Qatar, and Hamas’s deliberate negligence in protecting its own citizens.

And as recently as 2021, Pillay signed a letter decrying Israeli actions “against peaceful protesters and worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque,” ignoring ample evidence that these so-called worshipers had hurled stones and Molotov cocktails.

Thus far, Pillay’s Commission of Inquiry has issued two severely biased reports, in June and October 2022, earning widespread condemnation. But Pillay was quick to defend fellow Commissioner Miloon Kothari when he publicly questioned why Israel is even a member of the UN and he blamed the Jewish lobby for attempting to discredit the COI.

The Columbia Journal of Transnational Law bears a foundational and ethical obligation to honor Friedmann’s legacy and perpetuate his vision and awarding Pillay in Friedmann’s name would desecrate his memory. It is only appropriate to protest such a breach of trust.

The writer is a third-year student at Columbia Law School and a member of the student board of editors of the Columbia Journal of Transnational Law.



Tags university Memorial columbia Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by