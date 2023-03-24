The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Iran-Saudi deal: Riyadh wants to play both sides - opinion

Saudi Arabia acts in accordance with its own interests, which shift in accordance with changing circumstances. Even when they choose a camp, they try to stay close to the fence.

By ELIE PODEH, ONN WINCKLER
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 14:06
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Sau (photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Sau
(photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)

News of renewed diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia following a seven-year hiatus came as a surprise to Israel and the West. After all, Saudi Arabia was long perceived as firmly anchored in the anti-Iran camp, along with the United States and Israel, while the fear of a nuclear Iran fueled an informal alliance between the Saudis and Israel.

Moreover, the gradual US withdrawal from the Middle East was perceived as strengthening cooperation by the Sunni Arab states with Israel against the Iran threat. Israel’s attempts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia as an extension of the Abraham Accords were therefore perceived as a timely and feasible goal, with the only question being the cost Israel and the American mediators would be willing to pay.

Reports of the surprising price being sought by de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) for normalization with Israel emerged earlier this month just as news broke of the Riyadh-Tehran rapprochement. MBS wants US security guarantees in the event of an attack on Saudi territory and, just as surprising, American – and by implication, Israeli – support for its homegrown nuclear program.

Contrary to popular belief, the Palestinian issue was not a stumbling block in contact between the sides, with MBS expressing willingness to settle for a modest Israeli concession in favor of the Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia had a high price, so Riyadh plays the US and China against each other

The Saudi demand for security guarantees was not unusual, as the US had previously granted Israel, Jordan and Qatar the status of a major non-NATO ally. However, its demand for assistance in developing its own nuclear program set a precedent, since Israel has never agreed to any Middle Eastern country developing nuclear capability, even if only for peaceful purposes.

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) Saudi Arabia fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match with Argentina, November 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

In fact, all plans to achieve nuclear capability in the Middle East (with the exception of Iran, so far) were foiled either by superpower opposition or by an Israeli military response (Iraq, 1981; Syria 2007) or, as in the Libyan case, the cessation of a nuclear program (2003).

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of diplomatic relations on March 10, a day after the surprising news emerged of advanced Israeli-Saudi normalization talks. Iran and Saudi Arabia had been conducting low-level talks for two years on Iraqi and Oman soil.

It can be assumed – and at this stage, it is only speculation – that MBS had played China and the US against each other. After realizing that Israel and the US could not or would not pay the exorbitant price he was demanding for normalization, he turned to the Chinese channel to consummate the long-brewing deal with Tehran. China as the mediator obviously cashed in on the deal.

The renewal of Saudi-Iran relations is clearly a blow to relations between Riyadh and Washington, in addition to the simmering tensions between them stemming from Saudi involvement in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the crown prince’s more recent refusal to comply with President Joe Biden’s request for increased oil production to offset oil shortages and price hikes resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The China-mediated Iranian-Saudi rapprochement is a turnaround in regional relations, as it heralds a more aggressive Chinese policy in the Middle East, stemming from its growing strategic and economic (mainly oil) interests in the region.

The Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, reflected in the coming resumption of diplomatic relations, as well as the exchange of high-level visits, is seen by many as a dramatic shift in Saudi regional and international policies. However, a more nuanced assessment is required – one that examines events from Riyadh and not from Washington or Jerusalem alone.

HISTORY SHOWS that Saudi Arabia acts in accordance with its own interests, which shift in accordance with changing circumstances. Israel and the West in general tend to analyze the global and regional environment in binary terms: are you with us or with our enemies? The Cold War was perhaps the most striking example of this dichotomy – those who did not support the US were perceived as Soviet bloc supporters, even if they adopted an independent stance.

On the other hand, the countries of the region and especially the wealthy Gulf states, which face a variety of dangers and challenges frequently switch alliances. For the most part, they prefer risk-free and by implication, unaligned policies.

Even when they choose a camp, they try to stay close to the fence so that they can climb it again. For example, the United Arab Emirates, which signed the US-mediated Abraham Accords, reestablished diplomatic relations with Iran in 2022. It also maintains extensive trade relations with it.

The UAE, especially Dubai, has become the gateway for goods to Iran in light of the international sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The volume of trade between the countries reached about $15 billion (NIS 54.8 b.) in 2021 and is constantly growing. About two-thirds of Iranian imports in recent years entered through the UAE: computers and electronics, cars, fruit and food products, petroleum distillates, raw materials for the plastics industry and a long list of other raw materials and products. Thus, the UAE has become the world’s largest exporter to Iran.

Relations between the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt with Qatar are another case in point. The four severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017 and boycotted Doha but ended the boycott in early 2021, even though most of their demands were not met. Moreover, Oman maintains good relations with Iran and at the same time with the US and even with Israel, as manifested in its approval (February 2022) of Israeli airline flights over its territory.

In other words, instead of an either-or policy, the Gulf states prefer a both-sides policy and especially avoid military support for either side of a conflict. This was the main reason the UAE ended its military involvement in the Yemeni civil war in early 2020.

Similar logic prevails in the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, which is expected to yield handsome economic dividends for Saudi Arabia. The current trade volume between the two countries is negligible and incommensurate with its great potential, especially with regard to Saudi exports of oil distillates, raw materials for the plastics industry, chemicals, agricultural fertilizers and more. Iran, it should be remembered, is desperate for new sources of imported goods.

What is more, Iran and Saudi Arabia no longer compete for a share in the global oil market given the fuel shortages and relatively high prices prevailing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese interest in this reconciliation is clear: it can only lead to a drop in oil prices even if the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

Moreover, the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement could serve as a basis for dialogue to end the decade-long war in Yemen. In the short term, it will also stop Houthi attacks from Yemen on Saudi targets.

Will the Tehran-Riyadh rapprochement undermine Saudi-Israel relations? Judging by the UAE’s flourishing relations with Israel in parallel with its extensive economic relations with Iran, the answer is clear.

Equally, it can be assumed that the clandestine relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will continue since Saudi Arabia must also secure its Iranian flank in the event of disaster in this arena. It can be assessed that deterioration on the Israeli-Palestinian front or a Saudi desire to advance its nuclear plans are more likely to affect Israel-Gulf relations than the Iranian issue.

Prof. Elie Podeh is a Mitvim Institute board member and teaches at Hebrew University’s Department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies. Prof. Onn Winckler teaches at Haifa University’s Department of Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies.



Tags Iran Nuclear China saudi arabia diplomacy Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by